Back Pain Again? Here's Why Pain-killers May Not Help

Highlights Back pain can really get disabling

The nagging pain meddles with your daily routine

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs do very little to fight back pain

Experts from The George Institute for Global Health, Australia conducted experiments to test the effectiveness of existing medicines that used commonly used for treating back pain. The team examined more than 6000 people from 35 trials. It was found that only one in every 6 patients received any considerable benefit from consuming such medications. The team also brought to light the fact that, in most cases, the effects of NSAIDs are short-lived and often harm people's health. Taking these facts into account, the experts urged to focus more of preventive measures over treatment.Back pain can be caused by a host of different reasons. From an old injury resurfacing, to excessive sitting, sedentary lifestyle and incorrect posture - the culprit can be any or a cocktail of all. Prevention would certainly involve taking short breaks at work, investing in physical exercise, practicing flexibility enhancing techniques like yoga, assuming a correct sitting posture and eating a balanced diet. A series of backward bending yoga postures can help relieve back pain. Some of these would include asana like:

- Bhujangasana (cobra pose)



- (Matsyasana (fish pose)



- Setu Bandhasana (bridge pose)





- Trikonasana (Triangle pose)



- Balasana (child's pose)

"There is nothing like swimming to get rid of lower back pain. It gives you a complete body workout and helps loosen the stiffened back muscle," Dr. Amal Ghosh, Clinical Tutor (Rtd), N.R.S. Hospial, Kolkata.