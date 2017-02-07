Battle the Risk of Colon Cancer by Adding Nuts to Your Diet

NDTV Food | Updated: February 07, 2017 18:12 IST
Experts at the University of Jena in Germany believe regular consumption of nuts to be beneficial in slowing down the growth cancer cells. It may also help reduce the risk of colon cancer. Nuts like walnuts, almonds, pistachios and hazelnuts may help activate the body's defense system and strengthen immunity. This may facilitate in detoxifying reactive oxygen species and antibodies that are usually the product of ultraviolet radiation and harmful chemicals.
"Food metabolites and can cause DNA damage leading to cancer development," reported IANS; regular consumption of nuts can help battle this damage and render these reactive oxygen species as harmless.
Almonds, pistachios, walnuts hazelnuts and macadamia nuts were "artificially "digested" in test tubes and the effects of the resulting digestion products on cell lines were then analysed," IANS. It was found that the activity and growth of protective enzymes increased on the administered cells.
Nuts consumption has long been tied to good heart and cardiovascular health and guard the body against risks of developing obesity, diabetes among other lifestyle diseases.
The study was published in the journal Molecular Carcinogenesis.
With inputs from IANS