Beat The Heat: 8 Natural Beauty Tips To Prevent Sunburn

Highlights Summer can be a cruel time, especially for our skin

This is the time for sun tan, sunburn, heat rashes, prickly heat, etc

Long-time exposure to UV rays can lead to alteration of DNA

In such scenario depending only on your sunblock as your sole savior would not be an equipped measure to beat the heat. Which is why dermatologists and beauty experts are increasingly urging people to resort to natural home remedies for adequate protection from sun burn.Moreover, sunburn is not just about your external skin turning red and being irritated. Long-time exposure to UV rays can lead to alteration of DNA, causing various health problems, including cancer.

The problem also is that these skin issues come with consequences that affect our skin in the years to come, such as skin ageing, dark spots, wrinkles and blemishes. Dr. P.S Phadke in her book, 'The Home Doctor', recommends a some tips to prevent the skin from sunburn like bathing the sunburnt area with baking soda and water, or a cucumber coldpress on the affected area, or massing the affected area with aloe-vera juice.

Here are a handful of other tips and natural beauty remedies you should follow this summer to protect yourself from sunburn -

1. Tomato and Orange Face Pack

For removing sun tan, scrub your face with this pack: Add a teaspoon of milk to two spoons of oatmeal and add two tablespoons of tomato juice, some orange pulp and a few pinches of poppy seeds. Blend the mixture together so that it forms a thick density like a face-pack. Apply it all over your face and neck, leave till it dries and scrub it off while rinsing. The tomato and orange extracts will brighten your skin tone, while the milk will add glow.

2. Buttermilk

Apply buttermilk after a lot of sun exposure. This will not only provide relief to the burning skin, but will lighten the tan as curd has natural bleaching properties.

Neem leaves are also a great ingredient. Simmer a handful of neem leaves on a very low fire in four cups of water for one hour. Leave it overnight. Next morning, strain the water and make a paste of the leaves. The water can be used to rinse the face. Neem contains organic sulphur compounds, with versatile healing actions that are of particular benefit to the skin.

4. Aloe Vera

Application of fresh aloe vera gel to the skin helps to soothe and heal sunburn. Aloe vera contains zinc, which is actually anti-inflammatory.

5. Papaya

Papaya pulp can be applied on the skin like a mask, washing it off after 20 minutes. Papaya contains enzymes and helps to remove dead skin cells. Add curd or lemon juice to the pulp to remove tan. Fruits like banana, apple, papaya, orange can be mixed together and applied on the face. Keep it on for 20 to 30 minutes. Papaya helps to cleanse dead skin cells. Banana tightens the skin. Apple contains pectin and also tones the skin. Orange is rich in Vitamin C. It restores the normal acid-alkaline balance.

6. Lemon Juice

Citrus rich lemon is a wonderful home remedy for sun tan because of its bleaching properties. You can apply lemon juice by mixing it with honey or gram flour on the tanned skin and leave it for 10 to 15 minutes before washing off the face.

7. Coconut Water and Sandalwood Pack

Sandalwood has great cleansing properties, whereas, coconut water is widely known for a glowing skin. Mix coconut water with one tablespoon of sandalwood powder to make a thick mixture and apply it all over the face. Washes it off after 20 minutes. This is a perfect cure for tanned skin.

8. Cucumber, Rose Water and Lemon Juice Pack

The cucumber juice and rose water work as a cooling means for soothing the brown and red-spotted skin. To use these effectively, take one tablespoon of cucumber juice, lemon juice, and rose water and stir it well in a bowl. Use this solution on all over the face and wash it off with cold water after 10 minutes. This helps to turn your skin hale and healthy.

9. Milk Masks

To give glowing effect to tired skin, milk mask plays the trick. Just apply milk mixed with glycerin all over the face. Relax for 15 minutes and rinse with water. The treatment softens, rejuvenates and restores a natural PH balance, thus protecting the skin from the negative effects of the sun. You can also take half cup of milk and add a pinch of turmeric in it. Apply the mixture on your face and wait till gets dry. Use this solution on daily basis for exceptional results.

Time to take care of your skin and beat the summer heat!



