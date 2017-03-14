NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH
  • Home
  • Health
  • Being A Parent And Raising Children May Help You Live Longer

Being a Parent and Raising Children May Help You Live Longer

  |  Updated: March 14, 2017 12:44 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Being a Parent and Raising Children May Help You Live Longer
Highlights
  • Men and women with at least one child had lower death risks
  • Comparitively, fathers gained more in life expectancy than mothers
  • Researchers tracked the lifespan of more than 1.4 million people
Everyone may have different viewpoints on when's the right age to have a child, but one thing for certain is that despite all the hardship, it is one of the most beautiful experiences. It is definitely not an easy task to raise a child. It takes courage, to say the least, as you have to tackle with numerous issues, and in different phases of life as the child grows from a toddler to a teen and then an adult. One may assume that all these hassles - sleep deprivation, tantrums, anger issues - may take a toll on parents' health, but a recent study done in Sweden suggests just the opposite. According to the researchers, men and women with at least one child had lower death risks than those without. And fathers gained more in life expectancy than mothers.

The study published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health stated, "At 60 years of age, the difference in life expectancy was two years for men and 1.5 years for women" compared to those with no kids. Researchers tracked the lifespan of more than 1.4 million people (men and women) born between 1911 and 1925 and living in Sweden. They also gathered data on whether the participants were married and had children.

childrens day

By age 80, men who fathered children had a remaining life expectancy of seven years and eight months, compared to seven years for childless men, said the team. For mothers, life expectancy at 80 was nine years and six months, while for childless women it was eight years and 11 months.



However, the researchers admitted that the study merely pointed out a correlation, and cannot conclude that having children is the cause of the life expectancy gains. The parents benefitted more probably from social and financial support from their children in old age, or a healthier lifestyle as compared to those without children.



The association between having children and longer life was found in married and unmarried people, but appeared to be strongest in single, older men, said the study. This could be because unmarried men relied more heavily on their offspring in the absence of a partner.



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  HealthParenthoodLong LifeRaising Children
Trachoma: 5 Things You Didn't Know About This Eye Infection That Cause Blindness
Trachoma: 5 Things You Didn't Know About This Eye Infection That Cause Blindness
Side Effects of Chemotherapy May Be Reduced by Regular Exercise
Side Effects of Chemotherapy May Be Reduced by Regular Exercise

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 