Burst Training, the High Intensity Workout for Quick Weight Loss

Burst training is a type of exercise that you can practice anytime and anywhere. It requires exercising at 90-100 percent of your maximum heart rate followed by 30-60 seconds of lower intensity exercising or resting. It is the most effective way to burn or lose fat. A study has shown that people who practice burst training lose six times more fat than those who indulge in long distance cardio exercises. Burst training is a high intensity workout routine that causes the body to respond with increased hormones. It trains your body to adapt to stress and produces anabolic hormones like testosterone and HGH, which aids in fat burning. Further, it reduces the risk for chronic diseases, boosts immune system and decreases inflammation. It is especially beneficial for those with type 2 diabetes as it rapidly improves glucose control and metabolic health.

Amit Shrivastava, boot camp and TRX certified trainer at Hyatt Regency, said, "Burst training is your ticket for fat loss and fast metabolism. It is also touted to raise human growth hormone." Burst training combines strength training and cardio. Here are some burst training exercises -

1. Cardio/ Aerobic Training

Cardio training improves your heart rate, lowers blood pressure, and keeps your brain young by increasing circulation to the brain. It also helps in the detoxification by stimulating the lymphatic system.

2. Strength/ Resistance training

Strength training helps in improving the glucose tolerance and increases insulin receptor sensitivity. This further helps your body become a fat burner, rather than a sugar burner. This type of exercise also provides a bigger metabolic afterburn than aerobic training as well as increases fat-free muscle, bone density and metabolism.

Burst Training for Beginners

Burst training for beginners includes the following workout plan:

1. Pulsing Squats

Start with your feet hip width apart and arms stretched out in front of you. Perform normal squats dropping down with your butts pushed back and pretend like you are sitting on an imaginary chair. Avoid coming back on the starting position and hold the position as you pulse a few inches up and down for the entire exercise. You can do as many pulses as your body allows and then rise up for a mini break and return down for more pulses.

2. Crunches

It is one of the most important abdominal exercises. It begins with lying face up on the floor with knees bent. You have to curl the shoulders towards the pelvis. Hands can be behind or beside the neck.

3. Squat Thrusts

Stand with your feet and shoulder wide apart and arms by your side. Lower yourself into a squat position and keep your hands on the floor. Kick or step your legs back into a plank position then jump or step your legs forward to return to a squat position. Return to the standing position.

4. Backward Lunges

Lunges are the best form of exercise for the muscles in the lower body. You can target hips, glutes and thighs all at one time. You can make the exercise more effective and challenging by using dumb bells. Stand straight with your hands at your butts. Take a large and balanced step backward with your left foot. Lower your hips so that your right thigh becomes parallel to the floor with your right knee positioned directly over your ankle

Disclaimer:

The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.