Cancer Prevention: 7 Warning Signs You Mustn't Ignore

“The majority of deaths from cancer occur in low and middle income countries, partly due to poor public awareness of the signs and symptoms of cancer,” US National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health. The global burden of lifestyle diseases is on rise like never before. While medical innovations and technologies are making novel breakthroughs by the day, the chrysalis of ignorance and lack of information continues to plague a considerable part of the society. Cancer is slowly assuming a menacing character with close to 14 million falling prey to this deadly disease every year and an estimated 7 million losing battle annually.



That cancer research remains dismally underfunded is an undoubted fact; some of the latest technologies and screening tests are not even available or affordable to a larger chunk of the society. Amid such circumstances one of the biggest challenges is to make people aware of the preliminary warning signs of the disease, to identify it and get a proper screening for any probable threat – to be able to nip it in the bud.

In a study conducted on UK adults, US NCBI mentions, “Not recognising a symptom as suspicious is a common reason given by cancer patients for delayed help-seeking.” It is therefore imperative for all of us to be aware of the warning signs and seek immediate medical help without any delay.

The Warning Signs

The World Health Organisation mentions 7 signs that need to be looked out for in order to facilitate early discovery of any type of cancer-related malignancy. These include the following:

1. Lumps

These are usually stony hard. Look out for these while self-examining your breasts or scrotum.



