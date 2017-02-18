3 Easy Chest Exercises That Anyone Can Do

Highlights Main focus of the people these days is on getting an intensified chest

Mostly the Chest Exercises involve weight training

Here are the basic chest exercises for men and women

fitness fanatic, some people don’t even have the time to see gym. If you'd like to have an intensified chest, we'll show you how. Not only men, women can also benefit from these easy exercises and get a curvy figure. Chest exercises usually target the pectoralis major and the pectoralis minor muscles. It mostly involves weight training. If you don’t have the time or are too lazy to hit the gym, you can now strengthen your chest at home. A stronger chest improves your posture and makes you less injury-prone. Follow these basic chest exercises to get that desired physique:Push-up is one of the most effective body weight exercises. It not only works on your chest, but also your triceps. There are a variety of push-ups that can be performed at home.Place your hands directly below your shoulders with your head, back and buttocks in a straight line. Extend your legs so that the weight is on your toes and pull your shoulder blades down and back. Keep your elbows tucked in close to your body.Start with an arm-supported position with your hands positioned beneath your shoulders and fingers spread slightly. Lower yourself until your chest is just above the floor and bend the elbows to initiate the first part of the push up. Reverse the motion with your arms in full extension. Pull your hands up off the floor in order to quickly clap and then re-position your hands.Use a bench, step, table, or wall, so that your push-up is done on an incline. Get into push-up position with one hand on the surface and spread your feet wide apart. Hold your free hand tight against your lower back . Lower your body slowly until your chest nearly touches, then come up to the starting positionKneel down on the floor with an elevation behind body. Position hands on floor slightly wider than shoulder width. Place feet on the elevation. Raise body in plank position with body straight and arms extended. Keeping body straight, lower upper body to floor by bending arms. Push body up until arms are extended and come back to the starting position.You can perform this in a park where you have a pair of parallel bars or at home with the help of chairs (obviously the taller ones will be better). Place your hands on the bars or on the chair back parallel to each other on the same level. Keep your body straight and push yourself upwards with your legs and torso straight and come down but don’t let your feet touch the ground; they should be in the air. Repeat this a few times.Lie back on a bench holding two dumbbells and arms extended over your chest. Slowly lower the dumbbells to your outer chest, then press and rotate 180 degrees as you push back up to starting position. Hold this