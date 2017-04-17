NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH
  • Home
  • Health
  • Cut Down On Trans Fats To Prevent Risks Of Heart Attack

Cut Down on Trans Fats to Prevent Risks of Heart Attack

   |  Updated: April 17, 2017 15:56 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Cut Down on Trans Fats to Prevent Risks of Heart Attack
Highlights
  • Heart disease is one of the major causes of death
  • Trans fatty acids, or trans fats, are commonly found in fried foods
  • Eating even minimal amounts is linked to a greater cardiovascular risk
Heart disease is one of the major causes of death in the world today. And there is no denying the fact that our lifestyle and diet choices are much to be blamed for the upsurge. The times we live in, we have become extremely dependent on processed food. While they may score high in terms of satisfying our taste buds, but they are nothing more that empty calories, being loaded with sugar, trans fat, artificial additives and preservatives, so on and so forth. Trans fat is one of the most harmful types of fats that is known to cause health problems, particularly heart diseases. And the more we really on such foods, the more we are putting ourselves at risk.

According to a study done by Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, US, cases of heart attacks and strokes is less common among people living in areas that restrict trans fats in foods compared to residents in areas without restrictions. "Our study highlights the power of public policy to impact the cardiovascular health of a population," said lead author Eric Brandt.



Trans fatty acids, or trans fats, are commonly found in fried foods, chips, crackers and baked goods. Eating even minimal amounts is linked to a greater risk of cardiovascular disease. Some communities in the US - most notably New York City - have eliminated the use of trans fats in restaurants and eateries in the recent years. To study the impact of restricting trans fats, researchers compared outcomes for people living in New York counties with and without the restrictions.

heart

Using data from the state department of health and census estimates between 2002 and 2013, the researchers focused on hospital admissions for heart attack and stroke. They found that three or more years after the restrictions were implemented, people living in areas with the bans had significantly fewer hospitalizations for heart attack and stroke when compared to similar urban areas where no limits existed.



The decline for the combined conditions was 6.2 per cent, said the study published in the journal JAMA Cardiology.



"It is a pretty substantial decline," said Brandt. "The results are impressive, given that the study focused on trans fatty acid bans in restaurants, as opposed to complete bans that included food bought in stores," added senior author Tamar S. Polonsky, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago.



"If we enact a more complete restriction on trans fatty acids, it could mean even more widespread benefits for people," said Polonsky.



Inputs from IANS



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  HeartHeart DiseaseTrans FatsHeart Attack
Water Versus Sports Drinks: What Young Athletes and Fitness Lovers Should Drink
Water Versus Sports Drinks: What Young Athletes and Fitness Lovers Should Drink
Parents, Take Note! Inflatable Pool Toys Can Put Your Kid at Cancer Risk
Parents, Take Note! Inflatable Pool Toys Can Put Your Kid at Cancer Risk

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 