Dengue & Chikungunya Attack Delhi Early: 5 Facts You Must Know to Keep These Diseases Away

3. Aedes aegypti is a day biting mosquito which means that it is most active during daylight which is roughly two hours after sunrise and few hours before sundown. They mostly nest in dark corners of your house so make sure you clean them frequently.
4. Both Dengue and Chikungunya are spread by the same species of mosquitoes and also have similar symptoms
so beware of being misdiagnosed. Dengue is often detected with the help of a low white cell blood count while in chikungnya you may experience severe back pain
along with skin rash and fever.
5. Chikungunya is a virus strain that is unlikely to infect you again if it has once because it builds immunity against the same in your body but a relapse of dengue is common.There are four types of dengue viruses that can attack you versus the one strain of chikungunya which has been reported up until now.
You may know this already but it is worth reiterating You must keep your surroundings clean. Use natural ways to keep mosquitoes away
like lavender scents, eucalyptus or citronella plants and even neem oil works as a great mosquito repellent.