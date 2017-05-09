Dizziness in Elderly May Be Treated with Interactive Website

Highlights Dizziness in elderly is a common health issue

It is caused by problems with the vestibular organ in the inner ear

Patients can suffer severe symptoms, triggered by simple everyday events

An interactive website developed by researchers at the University of Southampton has shown reduced dizziness amongst adults aged 50 and above through a newly developed 'Balance Retraining' programme.

"Balance Retraining has been designed to be very straightforward to use and provides individuals with information and instruction about techniques they can use to reduce their dizziness," said Lucy Yardley, Professor at the University of Southampton in England.

The vestibular rehabilitation exercises are very quick and easy to carry out, and work by encouraging the body's balance system to re-adjust to the movements that trigger dizziness symptoms.

For the study, published in the journal Annals of Family Medicine, the team included 296 patients with vestibular-related dizziness. After three months, 40 per cent of people using the site reported that they felt "much better" or "completely well".

"The results show that Balance Retraining is an effective and appealing method of delivering vestibular rehabilitation to those who need it. They also add to existing evidence that this is a safe and effective means of treating vestibular-related dizziness," added Adam Geraghty, research psychologist at the University of Southampton.

