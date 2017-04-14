Early Onset of Dengue: 5 Simple Things You Can Do to Protect Yourself
Updated: April 14, 2017
About 24 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi already
Highlights
- Dengue is a mosquito-born disease caused by the Aedes mosquito
- Use natural ways of keeping mosquitoes away like keeping Tulsi plants
Dengue is a mosquito-born disease caused by the Aedes mosquito infected with a dengue virus. It is a seasonal menace that many cities in India face every year especially during the monsoon months of July to September. But this year, it seems to have struck us early. Several cases of dengue have already been reported in many states with about 24 incidents of dengue and 79 cases of chikungnya in the Capital city.
Dengue has flu-like symptoms that take about 3 to 4 days to appear. There is no treatment or vaccine available for dengue but the symptoms like fever and muscle pain can be manage with a help of medication. Here are some easy ways to protect yourself and prevent the risk of contracting dengue. These are simple things which you may already know but it is important to reiterate as they are easily forgotten or often ignored.
1. Wear protective clothing: The dengue infected mosquitoes are usually active during the day. If you plan to travel outdoors in a crowded area make sure you cover your hands and legs. You can wear long-sleeved shirts, covered shoes and full pants to protect yourself.
2. Use mosquito repellents: Make sure you apply some kind of mosquito repellent on your exposed skin areas before you hit the bed. If you don't want to opt for the store-bought lotions, you can even use neem oil with coconut oil all over your body to prevent insect bites. Use a mosquito repellent patch on your clothes when heading out.
Use natural ways of keeping mosquitoes away like Tulsi plants and lighting camphor
3. Keep your house mosquito free: Get your house sprayed regularly. There are also several natural ways to keep mosquitoes away. You can keep a Tulsi plant near the window, it will prevent mosquitoes from breeding in that area. You can even use camphor as a mosquito repellent. Close all doors and windows and light a piece of camphor and let it burn for 15-20 minutes. The intense aromatic fumes will drive the mosquitoes away.
4. Drain stagnant water: You may have not noticed but water can collect easily if your air conditioner or cooler is dripping, in the kitchen area or the area where your clothes are washed, and in empty flower pots. If you have a garden in your house, make sure you do not over water your plants. A moist ground is the perfect breeding spot for mosquitoes.
5. Keep your trash cans covered: Make sure you keep your dustbins and trash cans covered and do not dispose the trash close to your house.
Dengue can be mild or severe. It is important to start taking care of the person early to prevent it from becoming worse. Since there is no treatment available for dengue, the best thing you can do is to help the patient build his immunity by following a healthy diet and drinking lots of fluids to fight the infection and prevent dehydration due to fever.
