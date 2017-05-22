Eat At Least Three Servings of Fruits & Veggies Daily to Your Keep Arteries Healthy
NDTV Food Desk | Updated: May 22, 2017 16:42 IST
There are a host of benefits of regular intake of fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables. Health experts believe that they should be a part of your daily diet. Most of them agree that one should have at least five portions of fruits and vegetables as a part of their daily meals. A new study, published in the Journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology, has discovered yet another benefit of eating them regularly. According to researchers, consuming just three portions of fruits and vegetables is enough to keep your arteries healthy.
Highlights
- People who ate 3 servings had an 18 per cent lower risk of developing PAD
- Tomatoes, leafy greens & oranges are known to improve blood circulation
- Researchers analysed 3.7 million people to reach this conclusion
Fruits and vegetables are generally an excellent choice for overall good health because of their fiber content and also the antioxidants, vitamins and minerals they offer. According to this group of experts, increased consumption of fruit and vegetables every day may lower your risk of developing a type of artery disease that affects blood flow to the legs. Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a type of ailment in which plaque builds up in the arteries that carry blood to your brain, heart, other organs and limbs. Plague is basically made up of fats, cholesterol, calcium, fibrous substances and other substances in your blood. It can block your arteries and obstruct the flow of blood to the legs in case of peripheral artery disease which can make movement difficult and painful.
For the study, the team analysed 3.7 million people whose average age was 64. 6.3 per cent of them had PAD and 29.2 per cent reported eating three or more portions of fruit and vegetables every day. All the participants completed an ankle brachial index test that measures the blood pressure differences between readings at the ankle and the forearm. The findings revealed that people who ate three or more daily servings of fruits and vegetables had an 18 per cent lower risk of developing PAD than those who ate less than that.
Previous studies have linked lower consumption of fruits and vegetables with the increased occurrence of coronary heart disease and stroke. Your diet plays a major role in the smooth flow of blood that is required by every muscle, tissue and cell in the body. A diet which is rich in antioxidants, omega 3 fatty acids, whole forms of fiber, vitamins, and minerals can ensure healthy blood flow and quick removal of wastes. On the other hand, a diet which is low on these essential nutrients can cause inflammation and toxic build-up that can put your body at the risk of several diseases.
Some fruits and veggies such as tomatoes, leafy greens, oranges and watermelon are known to improve blood circulation in the body coupled with regular exercise and physical activity.
