Experts Link Breastfeeding With Lowered Risk of Endometrial Cancer

Endometrial cancer is the one that starts in the lining of the uterus and is the fourth most common type of cancer among women in the world. Cancerous cells begin to form and spread in the lining of the womb, the disease is alternatively known as uterine cancer. In a recent study reported by Reuters, experts have linked breastfeeding with lower risk of endometrial cancer. Breastfeeding and early lactation have previously been linked with lowering the risk of breast cancer in women. According to the latest research, women who breast-feed are around 11% less likely to suffer from endometrial cancer. Longer breastfeeding further lowered the risk factor.

WHO suggests breastfeeding at least for the first 6 months after baby's birth. The researchers analysed pooled data from studies participating in the Epidemiology of Endometrial Cancer Consortium. Data from participants ranged from countries like the United States and others from Canada, Europe, China and Australia. They looked at more than 26,000 women who had ever had a child, whether they breastfed, and for how long. This included about 9,000 women with endometrial cancer.

Notably, the risk reduction linked to breastfeeding was 28% among women born after 1950, but negligible among those born before 1950, which may reflect differences in breastfeeding practices, they study authors note. In the United States in the 1950s and 1960s, for example, breastfeeding rates were much lower than in recent decades, the authors note.

Other associated factors like age, race, education, oral contraceptive use, menopausal status, years since last pregnancy and body mass index (BMI) were also studies to conclude that the apparent protective effect of breastfeeding remained in totality. Although the study is not conclusive, it does emphasis on the on the role of estrogen in the development such cancer types. Estrogen is suppressed during breastfeeding.

Signs to look out for

Some of the easiest ways to spot endometrial cancer are stated given below.

Vaginal bleeding

Abnormal vagina discharge

Bleeding between menstruation cycle

Pelvic pain

However, these can also be due some other underlying medical condition. Get in touch with your medical expert to get a clinical examination.

Inputs from Reuters