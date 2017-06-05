Experts Link Mild Sleep Apnea With Risk of Hypertension and Diabetes

Highlights A person with sleep apnea finds difficulty in breathing while asleep

He/she may cease breathing for few seconds while sleeping

Managing sleep apnea is a long-term affair

Early detection and treatment in young adults can prove beneficial in warding off a host of cardiovascular and metabolic ailments. Close to 30 million people suffer from sleep apnea in America.

Photo Credit: iStock

Warning Signs

Although some people may not find mild sleep apnea meddling with their lifestyle and well-being, chronic sleep apnea will leave behind warning signs which would require you to seek medical help immediately. Look for the following signs:

- Excessive sleepiness and lethargy during the day

- Loud snoring

- Breathing pauses while sleeping accompanied with a need to gasp for breath

- Some other signs may include mood swings, difficulty in concentrating, irritability and even depression.



A host of measures like breathing devices, medication, surgery and even minor lifestyle tweaks can help manage and battle sleep apnea. Experts have also designed a unique patch that may help detect sleep apnea. A unique disposable diagnostic patch may help spot apnea. Sleep apnea often goes undetected as no clinical test or blood examination can help spot it. The patch comes in a skin-adhesive type and weighs less than one ounce. The device measures blood oxygen saturation, nasal pressure, respiratory effort, pulse rate, sleep time and body's position during sleeping in order to detect sleep apnea.



The research was published in the journal Sleep.