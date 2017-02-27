Fat-Shamed MP Inspector Undergoes Treatment: 10 Shocking Facts About Obesity

Highlights MP inspector fat-shamed by author Shobhaa De

fat shaming, it is something most overweight and obese people face on a regular basis. Take the incidence of Police Inspector Daulat Ram Jogawat from Madhya Pradesh, aged 58, who was recently subjected to a nasty tweet by author Shobhaa De, referring to him and Mumbai police in general as "heavy police bandobast". The author received criticism on social media for picking on someone who also suffers from a medical condition post a surgery. His colleagues stood up for him saying that Inspector Jogawat has received many awards in his career as a police officer. Though he was initially hurt by the tweet and all the media sho-cha, there is some good that did surface from all of it.

Centre for Obesity and Digestive Surgery (CODS) has stepped forward to help treat the Inspector with his medical conditions, and get him back to good health. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and her team will also be helping Mumbai police officials by monitoring their health and lifestyle habits, and tackling obesity, stress and other health concerns. Various alarming reports in recent years have shown that obesity is one of the major diseases affecting the Indian population today.

If you are overweight and not leading a healthy lifestyle, it's about time you straightened up and made some major changes. Here are some shocking facts about obesity -

1. Worldwide Obesity Has More Than Doubled Since 1980

Most of the world's population lives in countries where problems of being overweight or obese kill more people than problems associated with being underweight.

2. About 3.4 Million People Die Each Year Due To Obesity

In a study done in 2014, more than 1.9 billion adults were found overweight. Of these over 600 million, or 13 percent of the global population, were obese.

3. India Has The Third-Highest Number Of Obese And Overweight People

Around 80.7 per cent of people residing in Delhi-NCR region are suffering from obesity - though 78.5 per cent continue to consider themselves as having normal weight, according to a survey.

4. Obesity Is The Root Cause Of Various Other Diseases

Obesity increases the risk of developing a number of serious health conditions, including coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, cancer, sleep apnea, gallstones and various types of cancer.

5. Childhood Obesity Has Reached Alarming Rates Globally

WHO states that childhood obesity has become an "exploding nightmare" in the developing world, including Africa where the number of obese and overweight children under five has nearly doubled since 1990. Biological factors, inadequate access to healthy foods, a decline in physical activity in schools and the unregulated marketing of fattening foods are among the drivers of a worsening epidemic that requires a coordinated global response

6. Obesity And Arthritis Are Linked, Say Medical Experts

Various studies have linked rising cases of arthritis with obesity which occurs due to poor lifestyle, food habits and lack of physical exercise. Every 2-3 of 10 patients we see for obesity-related issues, also come with arthritic problems, says a study by Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the US.

7. Obesity Affecting Women Health In India

Indian National Family Health Survey 2005-2006, NFHS-3 data showed that "12.6% of Indian women were obese (23.5% urban and 7.4% rural). Among men, the total prevalence of obesity was 9.7% (15.9% urban and 5.6% rural). The percentage of ever-married women age 15-49 who are overweight or obese increased from 11% in NFHS-2 to 15% in NFHS-3. The percentage of women who are overweight or obese is highest in Punjab (30%), followed by Kerala (28%) and Delhi (26%).

8. Rising Obesity In Pregnancy Raises Risk For Mother And Child

The unprecedented global increase in obesity among pregnant women is leading to rise in high-risk pregnancies that may affect both mother and child, a study by University in Ohio, US has found. High maternal obesity rate is exposing children to various health issues like congenital anomalies, neonatal adiposity and high risk for childhood obesity.

9. Your Child Could Inherit Obesity From You And Be At Health Risk

A latest study has found that your obesity may increase the risk for your child getting obese by 40 per cent. We inherit not merely our likes and dislikes but also our bodily structure from our parents. The findings showed that for children who are in the heavy obese category, the proportion rises to 55-60 per cent, suggesting that more than half of their tendency towards obesity is determined by genetics and family environment.

10. 268 Million Kids to be Overweight Globally by 2025: Study

In an indication that no policy interventions have proven very effective at changing current obesity trends, researchers have estimated that globally some 268 million children aged five to 17 years may be overweight by 2025. On the assumptions of continued population growth given by the World Bank, the study projected a rise from some 219 million children in this age group in 2010 to 268 million children in 2025.