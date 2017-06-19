Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Take a Look at Her Fitness and Beauty Secrets
Kajal Aggarwal, the beautiful Indian actress nicknamed as “Kajju”, was born in Mumbai on 19th June 1985. She is very famous in South India and has done many movies in Tamil and Telugu. Her Bollywood debut was marked by the movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na… in 2004. She has also appeared in Singham (2011) alongside Ajay Devgan, Special 26 (2013) with Akshay Kumar and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani (2016) opposite Randeep Hooda. She made her Telugu debut in 2007 with the movie Lakshmi Kalyanam.
She got recognition after her first box office hit, Chandamama in 2007. In her short career span, Kajal has already acted in over 40 movies. She lives in Mumbai along with her father who is an entrepreneur, her mother who is her manager and also a confectioner, and a sister who is now married. Born and brought up in Mumbai, the 31-year-old actress has a secret desire of completing her MBA degree which she hasn't been able to. Despite deciding to join the creative industry, Kajal is known to be very intellectual. She graduated in Mass Media from Jai Hind College and also has a specialization in marketing and advertising from Kishinchand Chellaram College.
It is known that Kajal believes in going natural and claims that she has not and will never go under the knife to improve her looks. She goes to the gym daily to stay slim and active. Even with a very hectic schedule she makes sure that she sleeps well and drinks a lot of water. She has a very disciplined exercise routine where she does weight lifting three times in a week and yoga on the other three days and keeps a balance between the two forms of exercises. She also likes to swim frequently and goes for Artho-Pilates classes.
As far as her eating habits are concerned, Kajal simply avoids white rice. Her obsession with fitness made her turn into a vegetarian. She carries her utensils and packed lunch so she can follow her diet every day and not go astray. She eats fresh fruits and salads to maintain her figure. She consumes and prefers foods like green tea, lemon, olive, beans and drinks skimmed protein shake to keep her energy levels up. She divides her day into five meals and eats at regular intervals along with fresh fruit juice and coconut water that are on her daily menu to wash away all the toxins. She drinks up to two liters of water daily to keep her skin fresh looking.
