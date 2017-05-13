Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Fitness Tips Straight from Her Trainer

Highlights Sunny Leone has always been known for her sexy and chiseled body

Sunny Leone's Fitness Routine

Sunny believes in the motto, "there are no perfect bodies, there are only fit bodies", and we couldn't agree more. Despite a busy schedule, Sunny ensures that she takes out time for exercise and never compromises on eating healthy. In fact, Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber, who plays a vital role in choosing her films, is also a fitness freak and sometimes acts as her personal trainer giving her fitness tips and suggestions. It looks like she has a lot of fun while working out giving a hard time to her gym instructor. Take a look:



A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:10am PST

Sunny Leone is a regular at the Body Sculptor Gym owned by celebrity fitness trainer Prashant Sawant who trains her. When we asked him about Sunny Leone's regime, he said, "Sunny and Daniel both workout for just one hour. I indulge them in functional training like squats, abs and plunges. Then, they also do some balance workouts that majorly focus on the core. When Sunny is travelling, she ensures that she takes out time to work out for at least an hour."

When she is not doing strength training, she prefers doing cardio and free weight exercises. Sunny hates running on the treadmill and we have proof. She posted a video on her Instagram profile, captioning the photo saying, "Lol how much I love running!! NOT!! Blah



A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:45pm PST

Prashant makes Sunny do some hardcore Battle Rope Exercises that don't seem to be easy, just like the one in this video below:

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jan 15, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

Recently, Sunny discovered her love for yoga, which she generally does in the morning or while travelling.

Sunny Leone's Food Habits

"Sunny is very particular when it comes to food," says Prashant. "She has a set diet that she follows religiously. She generally has an egg white omelette, grilled chicken and fish and even quinoa salads. She barely cheats on her diet," he adds. Well, she does cheat and why not, everyone deserves to dedicate a day to binge eating. Sunny agrees as she posted this photo on Instagram, check it out:



A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 28, 2016 at 8:39pm PDT

Sunny drinks a lot of water every day to keep herself hydrated. She munches on a lot of fruits and vegetable salads, whenever she feels hungry, avoiding heavy salad dressings.

The secret behind Sunny's glowing skin

Sunny Leone spoke about her beauty during an interview at a particular Beauty Award Function, where she explained that she doesn't binge on fried foods and sweets. Drinking loads of water is one of the reasons for her glowing skin.



A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

We hope she continues to be bubbly, charming and beautiful as ever. Happy Birthday Sunny Leone!