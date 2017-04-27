Drinking Italian-Style Coffee May Cut Risk of Prostate Cancer by Half: Study

Highlights How can drinking coffee possibly help our health?

Coffee is a thermogenic and helps boost metabolism

A new study links coffee consumption with reduced risk of prostate cancer

Another recently published study links coffee consumption with reduced risk of prostate cancer. A team of Italian experts suggest that drinking close to three cups of coffee in a day can cut the risk of prostate cancer by half. The research examines the Italian way of preparing coffee and its effects on prostate cancer susceptibility in men. Italian coffee is usually prepared sans filters under high pressure and temperature. The method differs from the coffee is prepared in other parts of the world.

The study was published in the International Journal of Cancer and studied about 7,000 Italian men who were observed for four years. Coffee extracts interactions with prostate cancer cells were studied. Caffeinated coffee extracts were seen to have reduced prostate cancer cells' significantly. The same result was not achieved with the de-caffeinated coffee varieties.

"The observations on cancer cells allow us to say that the beneficial effect observed among the 7,000 participants is most likely due to caffeine, rather than to the many other substances contained in coffee," said Maria Benedetta Donati, head of the Laboratory of Translational Medicine in Italy.

"By analysing their coffee consumption habits and comparing them with prostate cancer cases occurring over time, we saw a net reduction of risk, 53 per cent, in those who drank more than three cups a day," said George Pounis, researcher at IRCCS Neuromed - Mediterranean Neurological Institute in Italy.

Most international health regulatory bodies recommend a person's average caffeine consumption to not exceed 400ml in a day.

Inputs from PTI