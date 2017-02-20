Here's How a 30-Minute Walk May Help Advanced Cancer Patients

Highlights Walking boosts a positive attitude and improves quality of life

Walking for at least 30 minutes thrice a week may help patients

Walking is a free and accessible form of physical activity

walking can help you in numerous ways. With the hectic lives that we lead today, not all of us find the time to stay active or hit the gym. This is probably why a sedentary lifestyle is now scarily becoming one of the leading causes of chronic diseases like diabetes , heart disease, cancer and obesit. Of course, one's diet is another factor that plays a crucial role. But if you want to switch to a healthy lifestyle, step one is definitely to start walking , even if it is for 30 minutes.It's the most simple and relaxing form of activity you can follow and incorporate in your daily lives without much of a trouble. Walking has various health benefits - from helping in blood circulation and pumping oxygen, to shedding those extra kilos and beautiful skin . According to a new research study, walking for at least 30 minutes thrice a week may help patients in advanced stages of cancer by boosting a positive attitude towards their illness and improve their quality of life.

Despite growing evidence of significant health benefits of exercise to cancer patients, physical activity commonly declines considerably during treatment and remains low afterwards. "Walking is a free and accessible form of physical activity, and patients reported that it made a real difference to their quality of life," said lead researcher Jo Armes, a senior lecturer at London's King's College.



(Read: 6 Everyday Ayurvedic Herbs That May Protect You From the Risk of Cancer)

The study is a first step towards exploring how walking can help people living with advanced stages of cancer. The findings in the programme of group walk for cancer patients showed marked improvement both physically, emotionally and psychologically.

"The study shows that exercise is valued by, suitable for, and beneficial to people with advanced cancer," said Emma Ream Professor at the University of Surrey in Britain.

Many participants noted that walking provided an improved positive attitude towards their illness and spoke of the social benefits of participating in group walks. It also increased their motivation to reduce weight by altering diet, the researchers said, in the paper published in the journal BMJ Open.

For the study, the team included 42 cancer patients with advanced breast, prostate, gynaecological or haematological cancers. They measured patient outcome after assessing quality of life, activity, fatigue, mood and self-efficacy that were completed at baseline of six, 12 and 24 weeks.