NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH
  • Home
  • Health
  • High-Fiber Diet: Whole Grains, Fruits And Veggies May Prevent Diabetes Risk

High-Fiber Diet: Whole Grains, Fruits and Veggies May Prevent Diabetes Risk

  |  Updated: March 28, 2017 14:27 IST

Google Plus Reddit
High-Fiber Diet: Whole Grains, Fruits and Veggies May Prevent Diabetes Risk
Highlights
  • High fiber foods include fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains
  • They encourage the production of short-chain fatty acids
  • Following a high-fiber diet encourages the gut bacteria
If you are looking for ways to live healthy then the best way to start is to adopt a balanced diet. The hectic lives we lead today, we fail to pay attention to our nutritional requirements. Our meals usually include one or two food groups, which is not enough for the proper functioning of the body. Fiber also plays a very important role, which also helps in digestion. According to a study done by Monash University in Australia, a diet rich in high-fiber foods encourage the production of short-chain fatty acids that are beneficial for the immune system and may help protect against the onset of Type 1 diabetes. High fiber foods include fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains.

The findings showed that the western diet, which lacks dietary fibre affects human gut microbiota and the production of short-chain fatty acids acetate or butyrate. The specialised diet uses starches -- found in many foods including fruit and vegetables -- that resist digestion and pass through to the colon or large bowel where they are broken down by microbiota (gut bacteria). This process of fermentation produces acetate and butyrate which, when combined, provided complete protection against Type 1 diabetes, the researchers said.



"Our research found that eating a diet which encourages the gut bacteria that produce high levels of acetate or butyrate improves the integrity of the gut lining, which reduces pro-inflammatory factors and promote immune tolerance," said lead researcher Eliana Marino.

vegetables

"We found this had an enormous impact on the development of Type 1 diabetes," Marino added.



The study, published in the journal Nature Immunology, highlighted how non-pharmaceutical approaches including special diets and gut bacteria could treat or prevent autoimmune diseases such as Type 1 diabetes.



"The materials we used are something you can digest that is comprised of natural products - resistant starches are a normal part of our diet. The diets we used are highly efficient at releasing beneficial metabolites. I would describe them as an extreme superfood," explained Charles Mackay, Professor at Monash University.



However, the diet was not just about eating vegetables or high-fibre foods but involved special food and a special process and would need to be managed by nutritionists, dietitians and clinicians, Mackay noted.



Inputs from IANS



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  DiabetesHigh Fiber DietFiber Rich Foods
Seasonal Allergy: 5 Tips You Should Follow to Keep Allergies Under Control
Seasonal Allergy: 5 Tips You Should Follow to Keep Allergies Under Control
XDR and MRD: The Rise of Drug Resistant Tuberculosis
XDR and MRD: The Rise of Drug Resistant Tuberculosis

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 