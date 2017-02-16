6 Excellent Home Remedies for Piles

Piles or Hemorrhoids can be defined as swellings that develop inside and around the anus. They are cushions of tissue, which consist of blood vessels, muscle and so on. They are present in varying sizes and could also be outside the anus. It is not considered a serious problem and generally they disappear on their own. However, it is important to note that, sometimes, surgical procedures are required to remove piles.

Generally, genetic factors are associated with piles. They could be inherited. It is believed that as one grows older, the risk of developing piles increases. Pregnant women are more vulnerable to this problem. Often, it is seen that excessive abdominal pressure causes the veins in the anal area to swell up, transforming into piles. Obesity is a major factor here. Another important factor, which is often sidelined, is one’s diet. Diet is a predominant aspect of our lifestyle and an unhealthy diet could be the result of innumerable health issues, piles being just one of them.

Very often people do not realize that they are suffering from piles. Certain visible symptoms that would help recognize the issue are present. Pain and bleeding in the anus is very common. Mostly people see the development of a lump or a swelling in the area, which means there are piles. Itching and anal discharge is also common.

Fortunately, the cure of this problem lies no further than your own home. You need not worry as the treatment for piles lies in your hands itself.

Here are some home remedies that work wonders in the case of piles.

According to BN Sinha, Ayurveda Expert, the sole reason for piles is constipation. It is more common among those who are involved in jobs that require sitting for long hours. People who do not indulge in any form of exercise and movement of the body are more vulnerable to piles, BN Sinha believes.

He suggests several home remedies that work as miracles and could help improve one’s condition naturally, in 2-3 weeks.

1) Triphala Powder – As mentioned above, constipation is a major cause for piles, triphala powder must be taken regularly to remove constipation and hence prevent piles from developing.

How to use this ingredient? BN Sinha suggests taking 4 grams of triphala powder every night before going to bed, in hot water. It works like magic if one is regular in its intake.



2) Castor Oil – castor oil has wide ranging properties like anti-oxidant rich, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory. Hence, this ingredient has the power to decrease the size of the piles and reduce pain in the individual.

BN Sinha advises taking 3ml of castor oil in milk every night. It could also be applied in the affected area. External application and regular intake, works well to alleviate the pain and symptoms of piles.

3) No Heavy Food in Dinner- Our dietary habits are often the root cause of most of the health issues we are facing today. Elimination of piles requires one to eat foods that would reduce constipation, which is the number one trigger for piles, and reduce pain. One must make sure not to eat food products that contain too much fiber. Fiber has bulk formation capacities. Hence it must be avoided. Similarly, too many laxatives cause loose stool, which would cause discomfort if one were suffering from piles. Deep fried food damages hemorrhoids further. They slow down the digestive system causing irregular bowl movement and increasing inflammation. This causes more pain and irritation. Apart from heavy food, spicy food is a big no-no as well. Especially in case of bleeding piles, they cause excruciating pain and hence must be avoided.

4) Increase in Water intake- This is the simplest strategy to cure piles. Adequate intake of water supplemented by a healthy diet results in healthy bowel movement. Drinking good amounts of water prevents constipation and thus piles. Having 8-10 glasses of water each day, make one’s digestive system smooth and regulates it. It is often said that prevention is better than cure, then why not take advantage of this simple strategy and live a healthy lifestyle?

5) Saladsc- BN Sinha advises individuals to consume salads like cucumber every day, right after breakfast. Carrot have anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which are beneficial for curing piles. They also include vitamin C and K, which are known to improve vein health.





6) Asafoetida or Heengc- BN Sinha urges one to include heeng in their diet. It could be included in the vegetables on a day-to-day basis or dissolved in a glass of water and must be consumed daily.It is an Indian spice used in cooking as well as curing ailments. It improves digestion and hence cures piles.

Consuming these homemade products on a daily basis will definitely help within 2-3 weeks.

