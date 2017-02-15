How to Get Six Pack Abs Without Going to the Gym
The summer season is around the corner and it is time to get into your short pants and t-shirts to flaunt your physique. That perfect V-shaped torso, chiseled muscles and toned body are desired by all yet achieved by very few. Burning enough calories and following a strict diet is one way to get into shape. Six-pack abdominal muscles are one of the most desirable fitness goals around the globe today. It’s a fitness statement like no other.
What exactly is ‘Six-Pack’?
Six-pack is a thin sheet of abdominal muscles; known as 'rectus abdominis' beneath several layers of fat which extends from your ribcage to your pubic bone. We need to follow a strict workout plan to reduce fat from the whole abdominal area. Along with the exercises that work the obliques, pectineus, intercostals and rectus abdominis, plan out a proper diet plan that contains right amount of proteins and complex carbohydrates to achieve proper six-pack abdominal muscles.
We provide you seven abdominal exercises that will work out all the muscles of your abdomen and help you develop a flat and ripped abdomen without the use of gym equipment.
7 exercises for a ripped abdomen
1. Jack Knife Sit Ups: Lie on the floor with your arms above your head and your legs stretched out. Lift up your arms and legs simultaneously towards the ceiling until your fingers almost touch your toes. Wait for a few moments and return back to the starting position. Repeat 12 to 15 times at a stretch. This is 1 set. Do 2 to 3 sets per session.
2. Seated Leg Tuck: Sit on a chair or a bench while holding the sides with your hands. Now lean back approximately at a 45-degree angle and raise your legs slightly and bend your knees. Curl your upper body by rounding your back and bringing it towards your pelvis and simultaneously lifting your knees towards your head and the coming back to the starting position. Repeat it 20 times at a stretch which makes 1 set. Do 2 to 3 sets.
3. Exercise Ball Pull-In: You will require a stability ball for this exercise. Lie face down on the ball with the support of your hands. Now walk your body away from the ball with your hands until only the top of your feet rest on the top of the ball. Keep your body straight and come to a push-up position by pulling in your abdomen. Now, tuck your knees near your chest with the top of your toes planted on the ball. Wait for a few seconds and return back to the starting position. Repeat it 15 times at a stretch which makes 1 set. Do 2 to 3 sets in all.
4. Long Arm Crunch: Lie down on the floor with your knees bent and your feet placed flat on the floor. Keep your arms raised at the side of your head. Now bring your head and chest up along with your hands to perform a traditional crunch. But make sure that the movement is slow and controlled. Repeat 12 to 15 times at a stretch that makes 1 set. Do 2 to 3 sets.
5. Reverse Crunches: Lie down on the floor with your hands placed under your head and your knees tucked in towards your chest at a 90-degree angle with your feet crossed together. Now, lift your hips off the floor by contracting your abs and extend your legs up towards the ceiling and again lower the legs down to the starting position without letting the toes touch the floor. Make sure that the abdominal muscles ate continually engaged. The entire exercise should be done using slow and controlled move. Repeat it 20 times at a stretch, which makes 1 set. Do 2 to 3 sets.
6. Extended Plank: Come to a push-up position by placing your hands approximately 10 inches in front of your shoulders and toes tucked in. Keep your arms and back straight and hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds while breathing normally. Return to the starting position. Repeat it 15 times at a stretch which makes 1 set. Do 2 to 3 sets.
7. Janda Sit-Ups: Lie down on the floor with your hands placed under your head, your knees bent and your feet placed flat on the floor. Now, perform an ordinary crunch with slow controlled movement while trying to dig your heels into the floor by contracting your hamstrings and your hip muscles. Return to the starting position. Repeat it 15 times at a stretch, which makes 1 set. Do 2 to 3 sets at a time.
Gear up and get into the action with these 7 power-packed six pack exercises and develop chiseled abdominal muscles and attractive flat abs.
