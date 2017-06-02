How to Keep Your Kidneys Healthy

Devanshi Mohla | Updated: June 02, 2017 17:32 IST
1. Drink lots of water
Water helps in detoxifying the body and flushes out toxins. It is also one of the simplest ways to keep the kidneys clean. It dilutes the minerals that can cause harm and helps in their excretion. Drinking water with baking soda may help in relieving discomfort caused due to infections in the urinary tract.
Drinking lime water helps in the filtration of blood. Dr. Varun Verma, Senior Consultant (Nephrology) at Fortis Hospital in Faridabad suggests that you must drink at least 2 liters of water every day. He says, “Start your day with 2 glasses of water and end your day with a glass of water. If you have stones in the kidneys, you should drink at least 3 liters of water daily”.
2. Have less salt, sugar and soy
The sodium in salt increases the calcium content in the body which has a negative effect on the kidneys. Excess calcium in the body may lead to the formation of stones. Similarly, too much sugar absorbs more calcium and magnesium which also contributes to kidney stones. Soy and soy-related products may have a high content of oxalate that can be harmful for the kidneys. According to Dr. Verma, Indian meals contain 25-30 grams of salt in our daily diet, while one shouldn't consume more than 5-10 grams.