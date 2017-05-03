How to Make Garlic Oil for Natural Remedies: 9 Amazing Ways to Use it

Highlights Garlic has been proven to bring down high cholesterol and Blood Pressure

Garlic oil has been used as a traditional remedy for a various things

Ingesting Garlic oil can cure cold, cough and ear infection

Garlic, scientifically known as the Allium satvium, is a relative of the onion family and one of the most commonly used ingredients across the globe. Cultivated mostly in the tropical regions, garlic packs both, culinary benefits for its distinctly pungent flavour as well as a multitude of health and medicinal benefits. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing House, two of the most beneficial components of garlic are allicin and diallyl sulfides, which are sulphorous compounds that are antibacterial and antifungal in nature. The book further notes, "Garlic is universally recognised for its health promoting benefits: aiding the circulatory and digestive systems, boosting the immune system, lowering blood pressure, and fighting heart disease. Even helps eliminate toxins."

Garlic can be consumed in many forms or even made into oil. Garlic oil has been proved to bring down the risk of cardiovascular diseases by regulating blood pressure and high cholesterol. But it can be used as a remedy for a host of your regular day to day woes too. Here are a couple of them -

Here are 9 amazing ways you can put the oil into use.

1. Treats Acne



Garlic oil can serve as a great remedy to treat acne. Garlic contains selenium, allicin, vitamin C, copper and zinc, all of which can boost your skin health. Zinc especially has abilities to control sebum production, which is a major contributor to acne. The anti-inflammatory properties of garlic further relaxes the skin. Just combine a few drops of garlic oil to a mud pack. Apply the smooth paste on your face. Let it rest for 10 minutes and rinse it off with cold water.

2. Immunity Booster



According to the book Healing Foods, garlic oil is antibiotic in nature and can be used to treat cold and cough. In India especially, garlic oil has been long used to treat infections and fever. Rich in immunity-boosting nutrients like vitamins C, B1, and B6, allicin, iron, and phosphorous, garlic oil is a great remedy to boost overall health. Have home-made garlic oil or garlic oil capsules as per the recommended dosage and see the wonders for yourself.

3. Relieves Ear Infection



Garlic oil for ear infections is another traditional remedy your mothers and grandmothers would vouch for. And they have a good reason for it too. The strong antibacterial and antiseptic properties fight against bacterial infection, while also easing the pain caused by the nasty infection. Mix a few drops of garlic oil with a few drops of olive or mustard oil and warm it on low heat. Let it cool, and store the concoction in a small bottle. Carefully dab your cotton in the oil, just a bit, or you can also sprinkle a few drops on the cotton ball and place it inside your ears for some time. Remove the cotton ball immediately if the pain persists, or is worsening the infection.

4. Natural Mosquito Repellent



Fed up of mosquitoes hovering around your house? Most market-based repellents fail to do their job efficiently, which is why it is best to make your own home-based natural mosquito repellent. You need just some drops of garlic oil and a cotton pad. Rub the cotton pad on your skin and walk free without the fear of mosquitoes running after your blood. Garlic oil works very well to keep the nasty mosquitoes at bay due to its smell. You can also spray it around to ward off mosquitoes. A patch test on your skin is recommended to avoid any allergic reaction.

5. Relieves Toothache



Toothaches can be quite nasty. You can't eat anything or even sit in peace because of the excruciating pain that refuses to fade away. Here again garlic oil can help. The active compound allicin helps reduce tooth pain and inflammation and also bacterial activity thereby prevents tooth decay. Sprinkle a few drops of garlic oil on a cotton ball, and press it in the affected toot area for about 15-20 minutes. This should ease your pain instantly.

6. Prevents Hair Loss



Rich in sulphur, vitamin E, vitamin C, vitamin B6 and vitamin B1, garlic oil can not only prevent hair loss and damage but also strengthen hair roots and follicles, boosting faster hair growth. Regular oiling of your hair and scalp with garlic oil can improve blood circulation in the scalp area, further boosting hair health and preventing hair breakage and loss. For best result, massage your hair and scalp with garlic oil and leave it on overnight. Rinse it away with mild shampoo and water the next day.

7. Treats Dandruff



Dandruff is nothing but the dry flakes of your scalp chipping away due to high inflammation under your scalp. Garlic oil with its high anti-inflammatory properties and sulphur helps calm inflamed skin, and prevents itchiness caused by dandruff. Massage your scalp thoroughly with garlic oil. Leave it overnight and rinse it off with cold water and shampoo the following day.

8. Treats Itchy Skin Ailments



Garlic oil can be applied on the skin to treat a multitude of skin ailments. Due to its high anti-fungal properties, fungal infections, warts and corns can be kept at bay. Fungal infections like ringworm and athlete's foot can also be treated with garlic oil. Soak your feet in warm water bath and crushed garlic to get rid of the infection.

For its high anti-inflammatory properties, it can also relieve itchy psoriasis outbreaks on your skin. Psoriasis is a condition in which skin cells combine and form scales and itchy, dry patches on the skin. Just dab and rub a little garlic oil on the affected areas and see the result for yourself.

9. Natural Pesticides for Garden Pests



Fond of gardening? Protect your beloved plants from pesky garden pests with the help of garlic oil. Garden pests cannot stand the smell of garlic. Try making a home-made, all natural pesticide by combining garlic oil, water, liquid soap and mineral oil. Spray some of the concoction on your plants to keep the critters at bay.

One oil and so many benefits! Incredible, isn't it? Make some garlic oil at home today and reap its benefits.

How to Make Garlic Oil

You would need 1 clove of garlic, and 1/4th cup of olive oil. Peel the clove of garlic and mince it. Transfer the minced garlic to a medium pan and add oil. Warm the oil slightly on the stove. Make sure you don't overheat the oil, else you will end up burning it. Collect the oil in a small container with a lid. Let the oil and garlic infuse overnight .