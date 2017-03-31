Increasing Vitamin C Dose May Help Reduce Suffering from Cold and Flu

Highlights Vitamin C may significantly help in reducing duration of cold

Vitamin C is a great source of antioxidants and immunity booster

6-8 grams of Vitamin C per day helped those suffering from cold

The numerous health benefits of vitamins are not uncommon. We have heard about it from health experts as well as parents and relatives. Vitamin C is one of the most significant vitamins that work wonders in keeping infections at bay. It is a great source of antioxidants as well that help fight against harmful free radicals and boosts immunity.

The findings showed that people who consumed six to eight grams of Vitamin C per day while suffering from cold helped them reduce its duration. Vitamin C administration does not decrease the average incidence of colds in the general population, yet it halved the number of colds in physically active people, the researchers said.

"Given the consistent effect of Vitamin C on the duration of colds, and its safety and low cost, it would be worthwhile for individual common cold patients to test whether therapeutic eight gram per day Vitamin C is beneficial for them," said lead author Harri Hemila.

"Self-dosing of Vitamin C must be started as soon as possible after the onset of common cold symptoms to be most effective," added Hemila in the paper published in the journal Nutrients. Foods with good source of Vitamin C include bell peppers, dark leafy greens, kiwi fruit, broccoli, berries, citrus fruits, tomatoes, peas, and papayas.

Various animal studies have found that Vitamin C significantly prevents and alleviates infections caused by diverse bacteria, viruses, and protozoa. However, the practical importance of Vitamin C in human infections was not yet known.

For the study, the team analysed two randomised trials which investigated the effects of two Vitamin C doses on the duration of the common cold. The results showed that people who had six gram per day dose of Vitamin C shortened the duration of cold by 17 per cent, while the eight gram per day dose shortened the duration of cold by 19 per cent.

Inputs from IANS