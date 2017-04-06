Instagram Can Help Adolescents Fight Depression, Experts Suggest

In the wake of rising number of depression cases across the world, experts are pressing for novel and alternative ways to curb the mental disorder. The World Health Organisation defines depression as a "common mental disorder, characterized by sadness, loss of interest or pleasure, feelings of guilt or low self-worth, disturbed sleep or appetite, feelings of tiredness, and poor concentration." Depression can have varying effects on different people. Some may experience bouts of depression, others a consistent phase while most people experience a recurrence.

The central theme of this year's World Health Day is depression. According to the latest estimates released by the World Health Organisation, there was a rise of 18% in the global number of depression cases between the year 2005 and 2015.

Depression in young people has been of key interest among experts. Adolescence, in general is a sensitive phase wherein a person goes through myriad physical, emotional and socio-cultural changes. Slightest of rough events can make sensitive youths susceptible to depression. According to a background paper prepared by Eduardo Sabaté for WHO, "Depression in young people may be expressed differently from that in adults, with manifest behavioural disorders (e.g. irritability, verbal aggression and misconduct), substance abuse and/or concurrent psychiatric problems."

Some may scoff at adolescents' use of social media networks as they pine for likes, but a new study suggests that using the photo-sharing app Instagram can actually strengthen the closeness of their friendships which in turn may help curb depression.

"This age group may be particularly at risk for the impact of Instagram, given the increasing popularity of Instagram in adolescence and given the increase of depressive symptoms during this stage of life," said researcher Eline Frison from University of Leuven in Belgium.

The findings are scheduled to be presented at the 67th annual International Communication Association conference to be held at San Diego, California from May 25-29, 2017. The surveys asked students about their use of social networking sites like Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram, and their well-being (depressive symptoms, life satisfaction, loneliness). Students filled out paper-and-pencil surveys between six-month periods.

The data analysed revealed that using Instagram at one point was related to increased closeness to friends (perception that they are appreciated and loved by their friends) six months later, which in turn was related to lower levels of depression.

"This study offers practitioners greater insight into the outcomes of adolescents' Instagram use," Frison said.

From 2013-2014, Frison set up a large-scale study to investigate the relationships between adolescents' social networking site use and their well-being.

However, the researchers cautioned that if the use of the photo sharing app fails to stimulate the feeling closeness to friends, it could be harmful in the long run.



Inputs from IANS