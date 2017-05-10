IPL Anchor Archana Vijayas Secret to Staying Lean and Slim

Archana Vijaya is one of the most famous cricket presenters
She is a self-proclaimed foodie but also a fitness freak
She loves a good running session and eats a hearty breakfast
A shy and reserved girl from Kolkata is now one of the most famous cricket presenters. Archana Vijaya started her modeling career with ‘Get Gorgeous’ in 2004 after which she became a VJ and was signed by Channel V. Later, she was offered to present ‘Tour Diaries’ by Neo Sports during which she got an opportunity to travel with the Indian Cricket Team to different International locations and document the entire journey. This is when her fondness for cricket grew. After Tour Diaries, she was given a chance to present IPL Season 5. This was the first time she was anchoring on live TV which was completely different from what she had done earlier as there was absolutely no scope for retakes or bloopers in a live telecast but she faced her fears and emerged victorious. Soon, IPL became a turning point in her career.
Archana, has been presenting cricket for over 10 years now and she really enjoys it. Not just that, she has even started her own line of fashion accessories called ‘Label Kiss’. Many leading cricketers and actors are often spotted promoting her stuff.
Photo Credit: instagram/labelkiss
On the field, you will always find her holding herself with immense confidence and poise. She has often expressed that she aspires to become a woman of substance rather than just being a face on the screen. She truly depicts the persona of a strong and confident woman who is ambitious and paves her own way to achieve all that she wants.
Photo Credits: instagram/archanavijaya
Here’s another fact you may have not known about her. Archana Vijaya is a self-proclaimed foodie. But at the same time, she’s a fitness freak and often inspires us on social media with her quick workout videos.
Diet Tips
Archana follows a well-balanced diet routine to maintain her fit figure. Her daily meals include a lot of green veggies, salads, grilled chicken or steamed fish, chicken sweet corn soup, muesli and Greek yogurt. Her guilty pleasures include her love for seafood, Italian cuisine and chocolate croissants. She believes in eating a hearty breakfast to fuel herself with the right nutrition to conquer the day but keeps it light and healthy for lunch.
Workout Motivation
Photo Credits; instagram/archanavijaya Archana is a fitness enthusiast and works out regularly. She loves a good running session. Her workout routine includes weight training, floor exercises like push-ups, spider kicks, crunches and planks to maintain a toned body. We are sure that with this level of dedication and passion she will achieve everything she has set her eyes on. More power to you Archana!