IPL Anchor Samir Kochhar's Fitness Tips

   |  Updated: May 13, 2017 20:26 IST

IPL Anchor Samir Kochhar's Fitness Tips
Highlights
  • The actor is very attentive to his diet and physical fitness
  • He follows a 5-day workout regime with mix of cardio & weight training
  • He has 5 to 6 meals in a day at regular intervals of about 2 hours
It’s been a while since the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced and the response of the audience has been overwhelming. The entire nation has been gushing over it and at the center of the storm are extremely talented and entertaining anchors who have been hosting the Extraaa Innings T20 show and also interviewing the players on the field.

Samir Kochhar is one of the oldest anchors of the tournament and has been a part of all the seasons till date. The model-turned-actor-turned-TV presenter, is a hard-core Delhi boy who shifted to Mumbai to pursue his dream of acting. He has done a number of films with stars like Karishma Kapoor, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. 
 
samir kochhar ipl fitness

Samir Kochhar at his film's shooting. Photo Credit: instagram/samirkochhar
 

The actor is very attentive to his diet and physical fitness.  He maintains a strenuous workout regime and doesn’t take it lightly. He follows a 5-day workout regime which has a mix of cardio and weight training, push-ups, pull-ups and chin-ups. Free hand exercises are a part of his main workout as they help maintain his weight. He doesn’t favour having pumped up muscles with veins throbbing along his neck and shoulders rather he prefers having a leaner and fitter physique which he has achieved without the use of any supplements or body enhancers.

When it comes to food, Samir describes himself as a diet-conscious Dilliwala foodie.  He has numerous fond memories of the Capital city and its mouth-watering food. Paranthe Wali Galli in Chandni Chowk and the restaurants at Pandara Road Market are his go-to places to satisfy his sudden hunger pangs at odd hours. When he gets tired of his diet and rigorous workout, he indulges in buttery, sugary and carb-rich items. Nothing lifts his mood better than some good Punjabi food like Butter Chicken, Dal Makhni, Paratha and some Hari Mirch on the side.
 
samir kochhar ipl fitness

Samir kochhar working out; Photo Credit: instagram/samirkochhar

Although he loves munching on junk food, he puts his self-control to test and abides by a strict diet plan. He loves Aloo Parantha for breakfast but in an attempt to stay fit and healthy, he opts for oats along with milk. He starts his day with black coffee and muesli accompanied with a bowl of fruits. He has 5 to 6 meals in a day which are consumed at intervals of 2 hours. This ensures that his metabolism remains up, it controls his urge to binge and provides a constant supply of energy. Eggs, fish and salads regularly feature in his diet. Consuming anything after 9:30 pm isn’t allowed in his diet plan. But if he feels uneasy, he has a bowl of cereal. His determination and enthusiasm regarding his health is indeed impressive. All his efforts have paid off as he looks extremely fit and in shape. Another secret of this multi-talented presenter is that he is a pretty good cook. Omelette is his specialty and he loves to put together an appetizing breakfast for his family. He cooks delicious mutton and chicken curry as well.
 
samir kochhar ipl fitnessSamir kochhar following his daily workout; Photo Credit: instagram/samirkochhar
 
Samir Kochhar has worked very hard to achieve all that he has. He is a self-made man and has come a long way since his modelling days. We wish him all the very best for the ongoing IPL season and hope he has a good run.
 

Tags:  CelebrityCelebsIPL
