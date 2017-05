IPL Anchor Samir Kochhar's Fitness Tips

Highlights The actor is very attentive to his diet and physical fitness

He follows a 5-day workout regime with mix of cardio & weight training

He has 5 to 6 meals in a day at regular intervals of about 2 hours

edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced and the response of the audience has been overwhelming. The entire nation has been gushing over it and at the center of the storm are extremely talented and entertaining anchors who have been hosting the Extraaa Innings T20 show and also interviewing the players on the field.Samir Kochhar is one of the oldest anchors of the tournament and has been a part of all the seasons till date. The model-turned-actor-turned-TV presenter, is a hard-core Delhi boy who shifted to Mumbai to pursue his dream of acting. He has done a number of films with stars like Karishma Kapoor, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.When it comes to food, Samir describes himself as a diet-conscious Dilliwala foodie. He has numerous fond memories of the Capital city and its mouth-watering food. Paranthe Wali Galli in Chandni Chowk and the restaurants at Pandara Road Market are his go-to places to satisfy his sudden hunger pangs at odd hours. When he gets tired of his diet and rigorous workout, he indulges in buttery, sugary and carb-rich items. Nothing lifts his mood better than some good Punjabi food like Butter Chicken, Dal Makhni, Paratha and some Hari Mirch on the side.Samir Kochhar has worked very hard to achieve all that he has. He is a self-made man and has come a long way since his modelling days. We wish him all the very best for the ongoing IPL season and hope he has a good run.