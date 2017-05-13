IPL Anchor Samir Kochhar's Fitness Tips

The actor is very attentive to his diet and physical fitness. He maintains a strenuous workout regime and doesn’t take it lightly. He follows a 5-day workout regime which has a mix of cardio and weight training, push-ups, pull-ups and chin-ups. Free hand exercises are a part of his main workout as they help maintain his weight. He doesn’t favour having pumped up muscles with veins throbbing along his neck and shoulders rather he prefers having a leaner and fitter physique which he has achieved without the use of any supplements or body enhancers.
Samir Kochhar at his film's shooting. Photo Credit: instagram/samirkochhar
Although he loves munching on junk food, he puts his self-control to test and abides by a strict diet plan. He loves Aloo Parantha for breakfast but in an attempt to stay fit and healthy, he opts for oats along with milk. He starts his day with black coffee and muesli accompanied with a bowl of fruits. He has 5 to 6 meals in a day which are consumed at intervals of 2 hours. This ensures that his metabolism remains up, it controls his urge to binge and provides a constant supply of energy. Eggs, fish and salads regularly feature in his diet. Consuming anything after 9:30 pm isn’t allowed in his diet plan. But if he feels uneasy, he has a bowl of cereal. His determination and enthusiasm regarding his health is indeed impressive. All his efforts have paid off as he looks extremely fit and in shape. Another secret of this multi-talented presenter is that he is a pretty good cook. Omelette is his specialty and he loves to put together an appetizing breakfast for his family. He cooks delicious mutton and chicken curry as well.
Samir kochhar working out; Photo Credit: instagram/samirkochhar