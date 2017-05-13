Love Sushi? Eating Raw Fish May Put You at Risk of Parasite Infection

Highlights The raw fish that is used in sushi may contain parasites

An unseen hazard of eating raw fish is on the rise in the West

Parasites can reside in the human gut and cause serious health hazards

Health experts often point out the ill-effects of eating raw or undercooked meat as there are chances of them containing harmful microbes. When you eat such meat, these microbes then gain entry to your internal system, particularly the stomach, and can cause havoc.

Image credit: Istock



Doctors at Hospital da Luz Lisboa and Centro Hospitalar de Lisboa Ocidental in Portugal treated a 32-year-old man who had severe upper gut pain, vomiting and fever for a week. A blood test had indicated mild inflammation, and the area below his ribs was tender. However, it was only when he revealed that he had recently eaten sushi that the doctors suspected that he might have anisakiasis.

Anisakiasis is caused by eating raw or undercooked seafood infected with parasites of the species Anisakis. Endoscopy - the insertion of a long tube with a camera on the end down the gullet and into the stomach - revealed the larva of a worm-like parasite firmly attached to an area of swollen and inflamed gut lining.

After the larva was removed, the man's symptoms cleared up. Laboratory analysis showed that the larva belonged to the species of Anisakis. Most of the reported cases to date have been in Japan, where a raw fish diet is very common, researchers said.