Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Becomes the Face of the National Anti-TB Campaign

Highlights Mr. Bachchan is a survivor of the disease

He urged his fans not to abandon the treatment mid-way

The campaign emphasizes the early identification of the symptoms of TB

"TB itni badi bimari nahi jo pakad mein na aa sakey (TB isn't such a big disease that it is beyond diagnosis or treatment," shared Mr. Bachchan.

The campaign emphasizes the early identification of the symptoms of tuberculosis as well as the importance of treatment completion. The campaign also aims to spread awareness about multi-drug and extensively drug resistant tuberculosis and the social impact of the disease. The campaign theme #IndiavsTB symbolises India's fight against TB.

Inputs from IANS