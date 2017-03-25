NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
  • Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Becomes The Face Of The National Anti-TB Campaign

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Becomes the Face of the National Anti-TB Campaign

  |  Updated: March 25, 2017 15:37 IST

Highlights
  • Mr. Bachchan is a survivor of the disease
  • He urged his fans not to abandon the treatment mid-way
  • The campaign emphasizes the early identification of the symptoms of TB
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mr. J.P Nadda, launched a nation-wide anti-TB campaign with megastar Amitabh Bachchan as its ambassador. Big B is a survivor of the disease and believes that abandoning the treatment mid-way is one of the biggest reasons behind the rise of drug resistance. He urged his fans and those who are battling the disease to complete the treatment as directed by the medical expert.

(Also Read: Drug Resistant TB: 5 Facts You Didn't Know)

"TB itni badi bimari nahi jo pakad mein na aa sakey (TB isn't such a big disease that it is beyond diagnosis or treatment," shared Mr. Bachchan.

The campaign emphasizes the early identification of the symptoms of tuberculosis as well as the importance of treatment completion. The campaign also aims to spread awareness about multi-drug and extensively drug resistant tuberculosis and the social impact of the disease. The campaign theme #IndiavsTB symbolises India's fight against TB.

Inputs from IANS



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tags:  TuberculosisAmitabh Bachchan
