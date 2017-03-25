Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Becomes the Face of the National Anti-TB Campaign

NDTV Food | Updated: March 25, 2017 15:37 IST
"TB itni badi bimari nahi jo pakad mein na aa sakey (TB isn't such a big disease that it is beyond diagnosis or treatment," shared Mr. Bachchan.
T 2474 -I SUPPORT @MoHFW_INDIA@forTBfreeIndia@TheUnion_TBLH. Watch #INDIAvsTB campaign launched on #WorldTBDay by @JPNadda— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 24, 2017
The campaign emphasizes the early identification of the symptoms of tuberculosis as well as the importance of treatment completion. The campaign also aims to spread awareness about multi-drug and extensively drug resistant tuberculosis and the social impact of the disease. The campaign theme #IndiavsTB symbolises India's fight against TB.
T 2474 -Don’t leave #TB treatment midway. #INDIAvsTB campaign launch #WorldTBDay by @JPNadda@ForTBFreeIndia@TheUnion_TBLH@usaid_india— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 24, 2017
Inputs from IANS