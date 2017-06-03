NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
  • Micronutrients Deficiency: Nearly 40% Of Preschool Kids In Developing Countries Are Anaemic

Micronutrients Deficiency: Nearly 40% of Preschool Kids in Developing Countries Are Anaemic

   |  Updated: June 03, 2017 15:35 IST

Highlights
  • Micronutrient deficiency is one of the major threats to human health
  • Lack or inadequacy of micronutrients gives rise to a host of ailments
  • Micronutrient deficiency is quite prevalent in Indian infants
Micronutrient deficiency is one of the major threats to human health. Close to 70% of the Indian population fails to met even 50% of their daily required nutrition. Lack or inadequacy of micronutrients gives rise to a host of health ailments. Micronutrient deficiency is quite prevalent in Indian children and infants. It is estimated that close to six thousand children under the age of five die every day in the country and more than half of these deaths account to micronutrient deficiency.

Micronutrients are not only vital for our health and development but extremely crucial for the growth and development of children and infants. Vitamin A, iron, iodine, folic acid, zinc among many other micronutrients play vital roles in the overall functioning of the body.



This 'hidden hunger' that is so widely spread throughout the nation can only be checked and curbed by informing the population about the downside of micronutrient deficiency and making nutritious, wholesome food available to the underprivileged.

Micronutrient Deficiency: Some Salient Facts



WHO provides some key facts about micronutrient deficiency across the world.



- Every second pregnant woman in developing countries and close to 40% of preschool children are estimated to be anaemic.



- Anaemia accounts for nearly 20% of maternal deaths



- An estimated 250 million preschool children are vitamin A deficient



- Every year an estimated 250 000 to 500 000 children deficient in vitamin A lose vision.



