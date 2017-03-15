More Than 3 Hours of Smartphones and TV Can Put Kids at Diabetes Risk

Even when potentially influential factors such as family background, household income, physical activity levels and puberty stage were taken into account, the link between diabetes risk factors and screen time still persisted.
Digging deeper into the demographics, the study further revealed that 23 percent of African-Caribbean kids were found to be spending more than three hours in front of the screen as compared to the 16 percent white European, and 16 percent South Asian kids who spent the same time in front of screen.