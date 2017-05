Not Just Stress But Air Pollution Can Ruin Your Sleep Too!

Highlights Air pollution may cause low sleep efficiency

People with the highest levels of NO2 exposure were most sleep deprived

Previous study links air pollution with breathing problems during sleep

Health experts have stressed on the fact, time and again, that the quality and quantity of sleep are important to function well the next day. According to a report by fitness solutions firm Fitbit, Indians are among the poorest sleepers in the world, clocking in an average of 6.55 hours of sleep a night. You may be deprived of sleep for a number of reasons such as stress, late night work, health ailments like insomnia and as per this new study air pollution may also plays a major role. Here's how.(Also read: Sleep Deprived? 8 Signs You Shouldn't Ignore at All The study shows that air pollution may cause low sleep efficiency which is a measure of the percentage of time in bed spent asleep versus awake time. Researchers analysed 1863 participants with an average age of 68 and noted that people with the highest levels of NO2 exposure over five years had an almost 60 per cent increased likelihood of having low sleep efficiency. They captured the data from wearable devices that were worn by the participants for a period of seven days to monitor their sleep cycle. The researchers further discovered that people with the highest exposure to small particulates (PM2.5) had a nearly 50 per cent increased likelihood of having low sleep efficiency. They took into account all factors that affect the case like age, smoking status and conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea.A previous study conducted by scientists at the Harvard School of Public Health showed a possible link between exposure to air pollution and increased risk for breathing problems during sleep that can disrupt a good night's rest. If sleep deprivation continues long enough, it can lead to depression, extreme mood swings, impaired brain activity and even trigger weight gain and chronic diseases like diabetes.