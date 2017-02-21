Obesity May Be Inherited From Your Parents
Obesity or being overweight is not just a cosmetic problem but is also the root cause for many diseases such as heart diseases, respiratory problems and other health issues. It is a condition of excessive or abnormal fat accumulation. Even as we're battling malnutrition in many parts of the country, ironically, India has a growing obesity problem. Blame it on the changing lifestyle or food habits, India ranks third as the home to the most obese population in the world. Obesity is rising at a fast pace and so are other ailments that are related to it. Previous research has shown that women are more likely to be obese but this recent study reveals something new. A latest study has found that your obesity may increase the risk for your child by 40 per cent for getting obese. Simply put, obesity can be inherited from your parents.
We inherit not merely our likes and dislikes but also our bodily structure from our parents suggests a new study. The findings showed that for children who are in the heavy obese category, the proportion rises to 55-60 per cent, suggesting that more than half of their tendency towards obesity is determined by genetics and family environment. The 'parental effect' was found to be the lowest for the thinnest child, as opposed to being the highest for the most obese child. For the thinnest child their BMI is 10 per cent due to their mother and 10 per cent due to their father, whereas, for the fattest child this transmission is closer to 30 per cent due to each parent.
Lead author of the study, Professor Peter Dolton, University of Sussex, Britain said, "This shows that the children of obese parents are much more likely to be obese themselves when they grow up - the parental effect is more than double for the most obese children as compared to what it is for the thinnest children." The study was published in the journal Economics and Human Biology. The team used data on the heights and weights of 100,000 children and their parents spanning six countries worldwide: the Britain, US, China, Indonesia, Spain and Mexico.
The results showed that the intergenerational transmission of BMI is approximately constant at around 0.2 per parent - i.e. that each child's BMI is, on average, 20 per cent due to the mother and 20 per cent due to the father. Professor Dolton noted, "These findings have far-reaching consequences for the health of the world's children. They should make us rethink the extent to which obesity is the result of family factors, and our genetic inheritance, rather than decisions made by us as individuals." Therefore genetical configuration along with home environment has huge influence on a child's metabolism.
