Over 20 Million People in UK are 'Physically Inactive': British Heart Foundation

Highlights Obesity is the biggest cause of a wide spectrum of lifestyle diseases

Close to 5 million deaths are attributed to physical inactivity annually

Over the years, research only show the world getting unhealthier

Contrary to the mantra of good health preached by most health experts, most of us tend to carry on with our sedentary lifestyle. Experts all across the globe now point at this lack of activity as the starting point of many severe health ailments. Over the years, research only show the world getting unhealthier, leaving the vision of a fitter world far behind.



A recent study conducted by the British Heart Foundation reveals shocking estimates of the levels of inactivity in the people in UK. Close to 20 million people in the United Kingdom are physically inactive and are therefore at a high risk of developing heart diseases and even premature death. The study suggested women to be 36% more inactive as compared to their male counterparts. Statistics show the regions in England where people are most physically inactive, with the North West coming out worst as almost half of the adult population - 2.7 million adults - are insufficiently active.

"Levels of physical inactivity and sedentary behaviour in the UK remain stubbornly high, and combined these two risk factors present a substantial threat to our cardiovascular health and risk of early death. Physical inactivity is one of the most significant global health crises of the moment," Dr. Mike Knapton, Associate Medical Director, British Heart Foundation.

Experts found that an average man in the UK is spending one-fifth of his lifetime sitting which would account to almost 80 days in a year. In UK, physical inactivity is to blame for one in ten premature deaths from coronary heart disease.