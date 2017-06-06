Parents' Divorce and Family Stress May Affect Children's Health

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: June 06, 2017 16:28 IST
Experts found that kids with separated parents who didn't keep in touch were more susceptible to falling sick over children with separated parents who kept in touch. Family stress during childhood may influence a child's susceptibility to disease 20-40 years later.
Many previous studies have studied the concept of 'mirror neurons' explaining why a baby smiles back at you when you smile. Kids therefore have the ability to mirror parental or familial stress as well. It may become an active part of their personality. According to Daphne Hernandez and her team from the University of Houston, "Experiencing family stress - specifically family disruption and financial stress - repeatedly throughout childhood was associated with overweight or obesity by the time adolescent girls turned 18."
There has been much documented evidence underlying the association between childhood stress and health ailments in children. While some repercussions may begin to show right in the childhood - irritability, mood swings, depression, poor performance at school, anti-social behavior, aggressiveness - others may surface later in life.
Inputs from IANS, PTI and AFP