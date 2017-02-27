Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain: 5 Reasons Why Women Struggle to Lose Those Kilos

Highlights Do not blame your pregnancy, but your lifestyle choices

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the whole pregnancy phase is a bunch of highs and lows. While having a little baby grow inside of you is the most beautiful feeling in the world, the effects of hormonal changes on your body can make it a really tough ride. And one of the major issues that women can't really escape from is weight gain. This is anyway a constant struggle for most women on a regular basis, but post pregnancy, it gets even more difficult to lose those extra kilos. More so with all the celebrations with friends and family, and being showered with love and good food. Expanding is inevitable.

But don't let the pampering spoil you royally. As much as you may convince yourself that all those kilos that you are still continuing to gain is because of "post-pregnancy" it is actually far from the truth. Your post-delivery lifestyle choices are in play here.

1. Eating Habits

According to a new study done by University of Michigan in the US, new mothers keep the weight on by eating food off their child's plate.



2. Lack of Sleep

Sleep in another factor that plays a crucial role. Sleep deprivation is a common issue that new parents face due to constant monitoring of the baby.

3. Food Cravings

Lack of sleep is the instigator of unhealthy lifestyle choices because your mind is not fresh. In new mothers, it often leads to increased food cravings and appetite even if they want a healthy diet, leading to weight gain.

4. Sitting Down for Longer Periods of Time

"Mothers tend to put the needs of their children first, so they might not be exercising or taking care of themselves," said lead author Olga Yakusheva, Associate Professor at the University of Michigan in the US. Little things like spending more time sitting with their kids reading or watching a movie can result in weight gain.

5. Lack of Self-Motivation

In addition, many women really crank up their diet and exercise for a short time to get back to their pre-pregnancy weight and often get discouraged by the results. It is a tough struggle which takes time to help you get the desired body weight. As such they leave exercising all together.

However, if women want to lose the weight, they should cut the calories and work out more as well as take a holistic approach focused on a long-term healthy lifestyle, the researchers suggested.

For the study, the team looked at data for 30,000 women who had given birth between one and four times. Although all the women gained weight due to their age, there was a sharp difference between those who gave birth and those who did not. By the time their children were toddler age, mothers who had given birth had put on at least one pound more each year than those who were childless.

