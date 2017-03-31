NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
  Prostate Cancer Treatment May Put Men At Dementia Risk

Prostate Cancer Treatment May Put Men at Dementia Risk

   |  Updated: March 31, 2017 17:28 IST

Prostate Cancer Treatment May Put Men at Dementia Risk
Highlights
  • Men who undergo testosterone-lowering therapy maybe at risk
  • Androgens play a key role in neuron maintenance and growth
  • The team compiled data from four different global databases
Cancer is one of the most deadly diseases affecting the world population today. Although there are various treatments available medically, most of them come attached with huge side effects. Radiotherapy and chemotherapy, which are commonly suggested as treatment, lead to various other issues in the process, hair loss being a common effect. There are different kinds of cancer and men commonly suffer from what is known as prostate cancer. According to a new study done by University of Pennsylvania, men who undergo testosterone-lowering therapy for the treatment of prostate cancer may be at an increased risk of dementia.

Previous studies have shown men who undergo androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) may be at an increased risk of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, compared to men who were not treated with the therapy.



"Androgens play a key role in neuron maintenance and growth, so the longer you undergo this therapy to decrease androgens, the more it may impact the brain's normal functions," said lead author Kevin Nead, University of Pennsylvania.

prostate cancer 620

"This analysis tells us that the composite message of existing studies is that androgen deprivation therapy is associated with dementia," Nead added, in the paper published in the journal Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases.



For the study, the team compiled data from four different global databases looking at studies on ADT patients and dementia and Alzheimer's. An analysis of more than 50,000 patients worldwide showed a consistent statistical link between men who underwent ADT for prostate cancer and men who developed dementia.



"There's enough evidence of these links that patients should know about them when considering their options," Nead added.

Inputs from IANS



Tags:  CancerProstate CancerDementia
