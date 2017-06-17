Regular Exercise Can Bring Down Postpartum Depression in New Mothers:Study

Postpartum depression is a phenomenon that can occur in some mothers right after childbirth. It can hamper the joy of conceiving the child by making you feel dejected, hopeless, and worthless. One may even have trouble caring for and bonding with their baby in severe cases. However, a latest study suggest that working out or being involved in mild physical activity during and after pregnancy can positively influence psychological well-being, and bring down postpartum depression to a great extent. The study shows that even a low-intensity exercise, such as walking with a baby stroller can have a positive impact on the minds and overall psychological development of the new mother.

"The negative consequences of postpartum depression not only affect the mother but the child as well who can suffer poor emotional and cognitive development,"said the study co-author Celia Alvarez-Bueno of the University of Castilla-La Mancha in Cuenca, Spain.

For the study, the team of researchers analyzed data among expectant mothers over a duration of time and examined the severity of postpartum depression as well as including some basic information about the length, frequency, type and intensity of the exercise included.



The excerices used for the studies varied from stretching and breathing, walking programs, aerobic activity, Pilates and yoga.The findings revealed that women who didn't exercise, or weren't involved in even low intensity physical activity were at a greater risk of slipping into depression.

According to The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology recommendation given out in the year 2009. It was advised that pregnant and postpartum women must engage themselves in 30 minutes of moderate physical activity most days of the week.