Rujuta Diwekar's Top 5 Tips to Prevent Summer Headaches and Acidity

Highlights Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar busts diet related myths

She shares top five tips to prevent summer headaches and acidity

Drinking water out of a matka is good during summers

1. Drinking Water in Matka

In the olden days, this was a common practice seen in most households. Rujuta says that drinking water out of a matka is good during summers as it helps lower the body's core temperature. One should drink enough to ensure that the urine is crystal clear or colourless.

2. Kokum Sherbet

Kokum is a common ingredient found along the south-western coastline of India. It is also known as mangosteen, and is commonly used as a souring agent while cooking. Rujata advises to drink a glass of kokum sherbet with soaked sabja seeds pre lunch, at around 11 am. It will help you restore electrolyte balance in your body.

3. Curd Rice

Curd rice is a common feature in South Indian cuisine. Curd or dahi is great for the stomach. Rujuta that eating curd rice for lunch or as a 4-6 pm snack can help regulate blood sugar level. Besides Iit makes for a good pre and probiotic meal.

4. Gulkand Milk

Gulkand is a sweet preserve made using rose petals. Rujuta says that drinking a glass of gulkand milk at bedtime will ensure restful sleep as it is a natural coolant.

5. Eat Mango

Summer is the season of the king of fruits - mango. While many shun away from eating mangoes in the heat because it is said to be body heating and highly calorific, Rujuta advises just the opposite. She in fact suggests eating a mango everyday, either with lunch or as a mid-afternoon snack. And for diabetics too! Mangoes are rich in Vitamin B, and work wonders to calm the nerves and provide long lasting energy.

Time to beat the heat and stay at the top of your health!