NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH
  • Home
  • Health
  • Rujuta Diwekar's Top 5 Tips To Prevent Summer Headaches And Acidity

Rujuta Diwekar's Top 5 Tips to Prevent Summer Headaches and Acidity

   |  Updated: April 20, 2017 14:54 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Rujuta Diwekar's Top 5 Tips to Prevent Summer Headaches and Acidity
Highlights
  • Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar busts diet related myths
  • She shares top five tips to prevent summer headaches and acidity
  • Drinking water out of a matka is good during summers
With the summer heat soaring every other day, it is absolutely crucial that you watch your diet to keep yourself protected and stay healthy. This is definitely not the time when you should be indulging in fried, spicy or greasy foods. Instead look out for body cooling foods so that you feel light and refreshed, and prevent summer related health issues like headaches, heatstroke, acidity, etc. If you are clueless about what to eat and what to avoid, then you should definitely follow celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on her Instagram handle to get some valuable diet tips. Rujuta, whose clients include Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, is commonly seen to bust myths related to diet and nutrition, and also draw attention to the importance of local and seasonal eating. In a recent post, she shared top five tips to prevent summer headaches and acidity -

1. Drinking Water in Matka



In the olden days, this was a common practice seen in most households. Rujuta says that drinking water out of a matka is good during summers as it helps lower the body's core temperature. One should drink enough to ensure that the urine is crystal clear or colourless.



2. Kokum Sherbet



Kokum is a common ingredient found along the south-western coastline of India. It is also known as mangosteen, and is commonly used as a souring agent while cooking. Rujata advises to drink a glass of kokum sherbet with soaked sabja seeds pre lunch, at around 11 am. It will help you restore electrolyte balance in your body.

kokum drink

3. Curd Rice



Curd rice is a common feature in South Indian cuisine. Curd or dahi is great for the stomach. Rujuta that eating curd rice for lunch or as a 4-6 pm snack can help regulate blood sugar level. Besides Iit makes for a good pre and probiotic meal.

curd rice

4. Gulkand Milk



Gulkand is a sweet preserve made using rose petals. Rujuta says that drinking a glass of gulkand milk at bedtime will ensure restful sleep as it is a natural coolant.



5. Eat Mango



Summer is the season of the king of fruits - mango. While many shun away from eating mangoes in the heat because it is said to be body heating and highly calorific, Rujuta advises just the opposite. She in fact suggests eating a mango everyday, either with lunch or as a mid-afternoon snack. And for diabetics too! Mangoes are rich in Vitamin B, and work wonders to calm the nerves and provide long lasting energy.

mango 620x350

Time to beat the heat and stay at the top of your health!

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  SummerRujuta DiwekarSummer TipsHeadacheAcidity
Having Sleep Trouble? Poor Sleep May Be Making You Negative Too
Having Sleep Trouble? Poor Sleep May Be Making You Negative Too
Genetics: Find Out Facial Features That are Most Likely to Be Inherited
Genetics: Find Out Facial Features That are Most Likely to Be Inherited

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 