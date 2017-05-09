NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH
  • Home
  • Health
  • Scientists May Have Found The Cure For Baldness And Grey Hair

Scientists May Have Found the Cure for Baldness and Grey Hair

   |  Updated: May 09, 2017 15:07 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Scientists May Have Found the Cure for Baldness and Grey Hair
Highlights
  • Hate looking into the mirror because of the evident signs of balding?
  • The presence or absence of a group of cells may be behind your balding
  • A protein called KROX20 turns on in skin cells that become the hair shaft
Hate looking into the mirror because of the evident signs of balding? Have you been trying all sorts of remedies and medicines to prevent balding? According to a new study done by University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, the presence or absence of a group of cells may be behind your balding, or greying hair, as well as the cause for those lush tresses. The findings showed that a protein called KROX20 - commonly associated with nerve development - turns on in skin cells that become the hair shaft. These hair precursor, or progenitor, cells then produce a protein called stem cell factor (SCF) - essential for hair pigmentation.

In the study, when the researchers deleted the SCF gene in the hair progenitor cells in mouse models, the animal's hair turned white. When they deleted the KROX20-producing cells, no hair grew and the mice became bald.



If cells with functioning KROX20 and SCF are present, they move up from the base, or bulb, of hair follicles, interact with pigment-producing melanocyte cells, and grow into pigmented hairs. But without SCF, the hair in mouse models was grey, and then turned white with age. Without KROX20-producing cells, no hair grew, the study said.

grey hair 625

Image credit: Istock

"With this knowledge, we hope to create a topical compound or to safely deliver the necessary gene to hair follicles to correct these cosmetic problems," said Lu Le, Associate Professor at the university.



The results published in the journal Genes and Development could help identify possible treatments for balding and hair greying.



Inputs from IANS



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  Hair FallBaldingGrey HairCure For Baldness
Are Onion Peels the Superfood of Tomorrow? Here's Why You Shouldn't Discard Them Anymore
Are Onion Peels the Superfood of Tomorrow? Here's Why You Shouldn't Discard Them Anymore
5 Isometric Exercises You Can Do at Home to Gain Strength
5 Isometric Exercises You Can Do at Home to Gain Strength

Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 