Should You Switch From Instant Noodles to Spaghetti?

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: May 01, 2017 17:06 IST
Whole wheat noodles were the discovery of the insatiable human need to continue gobbling down instant noodles but be guilt-free. Of course, these variants weren't that appealing or palate appeasing as compared to their refined flour counterpart. Enter, more flavourings and agents to enhance the taste, texture and palatability of these noodles which didn't really make them any better than their refined flour version.
"Maida-based instant noodles are packed with preservatives and contain nothing but empty calories devoid of any nutrition. Excessive consumption may lead to obesity," Dr. Simran Saini, Nutritionist at Fortis Hospital, New Delhi.
A departure from processed, maida-based instant noodles would certainly be whole-grain noodles cooked at homes. Sabo ramen, for example, is one of the healthiest ways to prepare noodles at home and enjoy and hearty, wholesome meal. Spaghetti can also also serve the purpose, but remember, you also get spaghetti made of refined flour. Originally, spaghetti is supposedly made of durum wheat or semolina which is not only delicious to consume but loaded with a bevy of health benefiting properties.
"People have started replacing real food with fast food, that is the biggest problem" noted Dr. Sunil Sharma, General Physician and Head of Emergency, Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, Delhi. Fast food and processed items should be consumed occasionally and should never be taken as a replacement of our daily meals. The importance of a balanced diet should never be overlooked.
Inputs from IANS