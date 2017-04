Swine Flu Scare: The Most Common Symptoms and What Puts You At Risk

Highlights Swine Flu is a respiratory disease caused by influenza viruses

It can be easily transmitted from person to person

Swine flu can be detected with blood samples and nasal and saliva swabs

Swine flu is caused by the H1N1 virus - an influenza strain that started in pigs. Doctors have warned, time and again, that the virus may attack people in the high-risk group that consists of pregnant women, cancer and HIV patients, children and the elderly population. You are also at risk if you spend a lot of time in an open area with many people. It is very contagious and it can spread from person to person through sneezing, coughing or touching an infected surface. But you don't get swine flu from eating pork products!The key to treating any disease is to identify it early. You may confuse them with a regular flu attack, so it is best to get yourself tested. If you have been experiencing any of the following symptoms for some time now, you must consult your doctor immediately. Swine flu can be detected with the help of blood samples and nasal and saliva swabs. Pain in your belly or sides, dizziness, dizziness and shortness of breath are some of the early symptoms of Swine Flu that you must pay attention to.Other symptoms which may be similar to a seasonal flu but can indicate swine flu are as follows:1. Fever and chills2. Pain in the bones and joints3. Diarrhea4. Nausea and vomiting5. Cough and runny or stuffy noseGetting yourself vaccinated is the best way to prevent or reduce the risk of being infected with influenza viruses.