  • Swine Flu Scare: The Most Common Symptoms And What Puts You At Risk

Swine Flu Scare: The Most Common Symptoms and What Puts You At Risk

   |  Updated: April 11, 2017 14:31 IST

Highlights
  • Swine Flu is a respiratory disease caused by influenza viruses
  • It can be easily transmitted from person to person
  • Swine flu can be detected with blood samples and nasal and saliva swabs
Summer season has set in and so has the menace of infectious diseases and viruses. Swine Flu is a respiratory disease caused by influenza viruses. There has already been an outbreak of swine flu in Maharashtra which has taken more than 100 lives in just the three months of 2017. It can be easily transmitted from person to person and through the air. Experts attribute the changing climate and the difference in maximum and minimum temperatures as the biggest cause of the spread of Swine Flu. Here's everything you must about the contagious disease. 

Risk Factors

Swine flu is caused by the H1N1 virus - an influenza strain that started in pigs. Doctors have warned, time and again, that the virus may attack people in the high-risk group that consists of pregnant women, cancer and HIV patients, children and the elderly population. You are also at risk if you spend a lot of time in an open area with many people. It is very contagious and it can spread from person to person through sneezing, coughing or touching an infected surface. But you don't get swine flu from eating pork products!
 
swine flu

Symptoms of Swine Flu

The key to treating any disease is to identify it early. You may confuse them with a regular flu attack, so it is best to get yourself tested. If you have been experiencing any of the following symptoms for some time now, you must consult your doctor immediately. Swine flu can be detected with the help of blood samples and nasal and saliva swabs. Pain in your belly or sides, dizziness, dizziness and shortness of breath are some of the early symptoms of Swine Flu that you must pay attention to. 
Other symptoms which may be similar to a seasonal flu but can indicate swine flu are as follows:

1. Fever and chills
2. Pain in the bones and joints
3. Diarrhea
4. Nausea and vomiting 
5. Cough and runny or stuffy nose 

Getting yourself vaccinated is the best way to prevent or reduce the risk of being infected with influenza viruses.

