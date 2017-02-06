Swine Flu Spreads Across: Here's What You Must Keep in Mind

There have been fresh reports of Swine Flu spreading all across different parts of the country. According to a PTI report, the deadly airborne disease has already claimed five lived in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Previous few years have seen many getting infecting and hundreds of people falling prey to the disease. The outbreak escalated to an extent that Rajasthan government had to declare it an epidemic in February, 2015 with highest ever reported cases (6,559) in the entire country. A total of 33,761 cases were recorded in the country out of which 2,035 lost their lives. With fresh cases getting reported acroos the country this year, it is only advisable to brush up your basics and exercise preventive measures in order to keep from getting infected.

- Swine flu is an airborne disease, which means you can infected if the virus H1N1, H5N1 is in the air that you breathe.

- Wearing a special N91 swine flu mask is important, which must be changed frequently as directed.

- Wash your hands frequently and avoid getting in close contact with people at public areas.

- Use a hand sanitizer whenever possible.

- Always keep in mind that the virus spreads primarily through sneezing, coughing, touching and through the air.

- The virus gets stronger during colder months of the year.

- The infection is attributed by high fever, body pain, excessive weakness, cough and runny nose. Some patients may also experience headache, sore throat and pain in eyes.

- Infants, children and elderly are more susceptible to Swine flu, therefore extra care should be taken to prevent them from getting infected.

- If you have ever minor traits of any of the above mentioned symptoms, rush to your nearest doctor immediately. Most deaths are the outcome of delayed treatment or. You will be put on TAMIFLU medication along with other few drugs. If the treatment commences on time, it usually takes 15-25 days to recover completely, depending on the health, age and immunity of the infected.

- Ensure that you immunity is strong; consume immunity boosting foods like lemon, amla, tulsi, et cetera to keep you immune system healthy and strong.

Visit you nearest hospital for more information.