The Chemical Age: Why Pregnant Women Should Stop Drinking Water from Plastic Bottles

Pregnancy is a beautiful phase, but there are various factors that a pregnant woman should keep in mind while conceiving. The times that we live in with all sorts of chemicals in our food and pollution levels hitting the roof, it becomes even more important to watch what we eat and drink to ensure that the little baby developing inside the womb is getting the best environment possible. Sometimes we don't realise, but the most basic of food can lead to the onset of several major diseases. Therefore, doctors and nutritionists always advise people to resort to homemade food to keep a check and save one's own health.

According to a recent study conducted by The Endocrine Society based in Washington DC, pregnant women drinking from plastic water bottles could be driving up their risk of having obese babies. The researchers found that the chemical bisphenol A (BPA), a hormone disruptor, is linked to an unborn child's increased risk of obesity. When the child is exposed to BPA, they become less sensitive to a hormone responsible for controlling appetite.

Experts admit they are not surprised by the results, and warned of the need to be aware of environmental factors that can lead to increased susceptibility of obesity.

What is BPA?

Bisphenol A is an organic synthetic chemical compound that is commonly used in making certain types of plastic. As such it is found in a variety of food containers, including polycarbonate plastic water bottles and can linings. It is a colourless solid which is soluble in organic solvents, and to some extent is soluble in water as well. This chemical can interfere with the endocrine system (a collection of glands that produce several hormones) by mimicking estrogen, one of the main sex hormones found in women.

Research indicates BPA exposure is nearly universal. More than 90 percent of people tested in population studies had detectable levels of BPA, and compounds produced when it is metabolised by the body, in their urine.

The Research Study on BPA

Researchers of the study found that mice born to mothers exposed to BPA were less responsive to the hormone leptin, which is sometimes called the satiety hormone. Leptin helps inhibit the appetite by reducing hunger pangs when the body does not need energy. The hormone sends signals to the hypothalamus region of the brain to suppress appetite.

Senior author Dr Alfonso Abizaid, of the Department of Neuroscience at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada said, "Our findings show that bisphenol A can promote obesity in mice by altering the hypothalamic circuits in the brain that regulate feeding behavior and energy balance."

"Low level prenatal exposure to BPA delays a surge of leptin after birth that allows mice to develop the proper response to the hormone. BPA exposure permanently alters the neurobiology in the affected mice, making them prone to obesity as adults."

To examine how BPA can encourage the development of obesity, the researchers fed pregnant mice BPA in their food. The mice were exposed to doses of BPA that are lower than levels deemed safe by the US Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada. Once the mice gave birth, the researchers gave their offspring injections of leptin at various intervals and then examined their brain tissue and analyzed their blood to gauge the response to the hormone.

Other pregnant mice were not exposed to any chemicals or were exposed to an estrogen chemical called diethylstilbestrol (DES), so their young could be compared to those born to mice that were exposed to BPA.

"This study improves our understanding of how BPA can disrupt the endocrine system in a manner that raises the risk of obesity in animals," said Dr. Abizaid.

Harmful Effects of BPA

"Since BPA has also been linked to obesity in humans, people need to be aware that environmental factors can lead to increased susceptibility to obesity and cardio-metabolic disorders," said Dr. Abizaid.

A report released in October 2016 claimed that plastic bottles contain hormone-disrupting chemicals that can cause cancer, diabetes, ADHD and autism. Yet they are found in thousands of everyday products, ranging from plastic and metal food containers, to detergents, flame retardants, toys and cosmetics. These chemicals are responsible for scores of illnesses - costing the US an astonishing $340 billion in health-related costs each year, the NYU Langone report read.

The most common illness due to endocrine disrupting chemicals is neurological - including attention-ADHD, autism and loss of IQ.



