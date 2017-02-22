This New Study Suggests the Best Strategies for Maintaining Your Weight
NDTV Food | Updated: February 22, 2017 13:35 IST
Losing weight may not be a challenge for few but maintaining the desired body weight and not gaining it again, surely is. Only about 20% of overweight individuals are successful in keeping off at least 10% of their initial body weight off for a year or longer. A new study has revealed that using specific strategies could modestly slow the rate of weight regain in obese adults who have lost weight. Lead author of the study and research career scientist, Corrine Voils of William S. Middleton Veterans Memorial Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin explain that employing his strategies in a maintenance program increased the proportion of adults who stayed at or lowered their weight, after initial weight loss, by 13.9 percentage points. Further research is needed to determine which specific strategies offered the most benefit and which may have not had much of an impact. The study, which involved mostly men of various races and self-reports, was published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday.
Highlights
- One-third of American adults are considered obese
- Patients had lost at least 8.8 pounds in a 16-week weight loss program
- Obesity is the root cause of numerous health problems
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one-third of American adults are considered obese, which means that their body mass index is 30 or higher. Obesity is the root cause of numerous health problems, including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and several types of cancer. For the research scientists examined 222 obese patients, of whom only 34 were women. All the patients had lost at least 8.8 pounds in a 16-week weight loss program. The subjects were assigned randomly to participate in either an intervention group that provided weight maintenance strategies for an additional 42 weeks or a group that received usual medical care, with no emphasis on weight maintenance.
Those in the intervention group participated in three in-person group meetings and eight individual telephone calls, in which they were given a maintenance calorie budget and strategies on how to exercise, get support from their family and friends, and monitor their weight. The phone calls involved the patients reflecting on how their lives have improved as a result of weight loss, making a plan for situations when they might feel tempted to go back to old habits, and specifying how frequently they weigh themselves and revisit weight loss efforts if they have gained weight. All participants, in both groups, were scheduled for assessment appointments at the beginning of the study and then after 14, 26, 42 and 56 weeks.
After 56 weeks, 58.6% of patients in the intervention group regained some weight or saw no change in weight, while 72.5% of patients in the other group regained or saw no change, a difference of 13.9 percentage points. The average weight regain in the intervention group was only about 1.6 pounds, compared with about 5.2 pounds in the other group, the researchers found. Although it still remains unclear in the study whether regular weighing, planning for high-risk situations or obtaining outside support was most effective in weight loss management, according to Voils.
Another doctor who was not involved in the study, Dr. Samuel Grief of clinical family medicine, University Of Illinois College Of Medicine at Chicago said that though it is not easy to establish which part of the intervention had the most impact on patients, having constant interaction with a supportive coach probably played a significant role in weight maintenance.
The study suggests that having self-efficacy, or believing that you will be successful in losing weight, has been linked to greater success in weight management. The researchers were unable to assess longer-term weight maintenance and relied on self-reports about dietary intake and physical activity.
