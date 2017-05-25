Vitamin-D Supplements May Help in Relieving Pain, Says New Study

Highlights Supplements may treat pain related to arthritis & menstrual cramps

Vitamin-D supplements these days as most of us are deficient in this important nutrient which can only be produced by when the skin is exposed to the sun's rays. Since we don't seem to be stepping out in the sun that often or for that long fearing sunburn , tanned skin, heatstroke or just to protect ourselves from the rising air pollution , vitamin-D deficiency has become a common lifestyle problem especially amongst people living in urban cites. A new study, published in the Journal of Endocrinology , suggests that the supplements used to treat Vitamin-D deficiency may also act as pain relievers.According to experts, taking vitamin D supplements along with good sleep can be beneficial in treating pain related to ailments like fibromyalgia, arthritis , menstrual cramps and even chronic back pain . Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, plays an important by regulating the levels of calcium and phosphorus in our blood . The British Dietetics Association recommends about 15 minutes exposure thrice a week between 11 A.M to 3 P.M for your daily dose of Vitamin D.Lack of sun exposure may lead to a Vitamin D deficiency that can be identified with symptoms like pain in bones or muscles, muscle cramps , day sleepiness and constant tiredness and fatigue . The treatment of this deficiency involved getting more Vitamin D through your diet and with the help of supplements. This new study claims that these supplements may also be effective in effectiveness of pain management.(Also read: 6 Natural Pain Killers for Toothache, Stomach Cramps and More Previously studies have established that vitamin D can affect the body’s inflammatory response which also alter the sensation of pain . Researchers believe that if this simple approach is found to be effective it could reduce the burden of health services and also improve the lives of such patients.

For the study, the team analysed the most relevant studies that have examined the role of vitamin D in pain-related conditions or sleep disturbances. The results indicate that vitamin D levels may have an important role in the relationship between pain and sleep. “It is necessary to understand the possible mechanisms involved in this relationship, including immunological and neurobiological pathways related to the inter-relationship between sleep, vitamin D and pain to find concrete evidence,” said researcher Monica Levy Andersen from Universidade Federal de Sao Paulo in Brazil.



You can some simple things to prevent a Vitamin-D deficiency like spend some time in the sun daily, eat foods that are naturally rich in Vitamin D such as mushroom, eggs and fatty fish and get your Vitamin D levels checked regularly.