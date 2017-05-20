Watch Your Son's Weight, Obesity May Lead to Colon Cancer in Male Kids

Highlights The exact causes of cancer is still not clear

Cancer starts with the development and spread of aggressive cancer cells

Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in the world

A latest study presented at the European Congress on Obesity, Portugal, reveals that childhood obesity can make male kids susceptible to colon cancer. The results showed that boys who were overweight (BMI greater than 17.88 kg/m2) at the age of 7 years but with normal weight (BMI under 25.0 kg/m2) as young men had similar risk of adult colon cancer as those who maintained a stable, healthy weight throughout.



"Overweight boys that lose weight and achieve a normal-weight status by young adulthood do not carry an increased risk of adult colon cancer compared with boys who remain normal-weight as young men. However, overweight boys who remain overweight as young men have an increased risk of adult colon cancer. These results highlight the importance of weight management in childhood," said Britt Wang Jensen from Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital, in Denmark.

Inputs from IANS