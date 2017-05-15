WHO Ropes in Amitabh Bachchan in Its Fight Against Hepatitis in South-East Asia

Hepatitis happens as the inflammation of liver due to any of the Hepatitis viruses. So far these viruses have been categorized as Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E. Out of these five types of Hepatitis causing viruses, B and C strains are known to cause the most damage all across the world. "In particular, types B and C lead to chronic disease in hundreds of millions of people and, together, are the most common cause of liver cirrhosis and cancer. Hepatitis A and E are typically caused by ingestion of contaminated food or water. Hepatitis B, C and D usually occur as a result of parenteral contact with infected body fluids," the World Health Organisation.

In its move to battle the increasing incident of Hepatitis in South-east Asia, the World Health Organisation has roped in Bollywood's Megastar, Amitabh Bachchan as its goodwill ambassador to boost awareness and intensify action to arrest the epidemic. Reportedly, hepatitis is known to kill close to 4,10,000 people in the region every year.

"This historic association is expected to help strengthen WHO's efforts in reducing the high numbers of premature deaths and illnesses from viral hepatitis which is not only causing hardships to individuals and families, but also impacting health and development across the South-East Asia region," WHO's Regional Director for South-East Asia, Poonam Khetrapal Singh was quoted by PTI.

.



Amitabh Bachchan and WHO joins forces for the cause of hepatitis https://t.co/UvVPQS5sM0 — WHO South-East Asia (@WHOSEARO) May 12, 2017



Mr. Bachchan has been associated with several other health and welfare associated programmes in the country. He has been the official goodwill ambassador of UNICEF for polio in India. This is the first formal association between WHO and the veteran actor who has also been supporting and promoting the childhood immunisation programme, tuberculosis and Clean India campaign in the country.

"I am absolutely committed to the cause of hepatitis. If my face and my voice can propagate what we need to do towards the removal or at least the detection of this terrible disease I am there with the agencies that are now committed to work towards this cause," Mr. Bachchan noted at the event that was held in Mumbai.

"Mr. Bachchan's voice is one that is listened to by people across the country, regardless of cultural, social or economic background and can make real change possible. We have witnessed this in polio eradication," a statement quoting Health Minister J P Nadda was quoted by PTI.

Inputs from PTI