Why Do I Sweat So Much? 6 Common Causes

Highlights Everyone perspires for different reasons

Sweating is considered as a natural and necessary process

However, some people may suffer from excessive sweating

Here are some common causes of sweating –When there is a rise in the temperature, millions of tiny sweat glands get activated and sweat is released through the pores. As the sweat evaporates, it cools the skin , but the leftover sweat tends to be problematic, especially on humid days when the air is saturated with moisture and the sweat evaporates slowly.You can prevent sweating by making use of the clinical-strength antiperspirant deodorant, which can help block sweating and bad odour . You can also wear light-weight natural fabric in order to stay dry.Exercising increases the level of the body’s internal heating system. When you work your arms and legs, the body’s temperature rises, and sweating is the body’s way of getting rid of the extra heat.In order to curb the sweat, you can try exercising indoors in a relatively cool place. In case you can’t practice indoors, exercise in the morning or evenings. Remember to drink plenty of water as you lose body fluids through sweat.Even your emotions of love or anger can make you sweat. Emotional feelings trigger the sweat glands on the palms of your hands, under the arms and on the soles of your feet. A good deodorant can help keep your underarms dry. For perspiration on the palms of your hands or soles of your feet, you can practice a technique called iontophoresis. Under this, your hands or feet are submerged in water that is charged with a mild electrical current, or moist electrode pads are applied to the skin. Spicy food and heat trigger same response from the skin, which is why you perspire on your forehead and upper lips when you consume an extra hot curry. Even your cup of morning coffee can cause sweating, as caffeine stimulates the sweat glands. In such cases the simplest thing you can do is to cut down on spicy food. Fever is our body’s way of fighting off an infection. Since our body’s temperature is a few degrees higher than normal, we sweat to cool it off. But it is not necessary to be feverish to sweat. Diabetes and cancer can also cause sweating. You can take the right medication in order to prevent perspiration due to illness.During pregnancy , the change in the hormone levels increases blood flow, which slightly raises the body's temperature, leading to sweating. During menopause, the drop in oestrogen affects your body's internal temperature gauge. Wear light breathable clothes. Drink plenty of water and stay cool with a refreshing bath or a shower.

